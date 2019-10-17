From a posh French home to a fisherman’s hut to a hobo camp to the arms of a dying young girl, audiences will travel with Edward Tulane on a tumultuous and eye-opening adventure in “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” staged by Athens’ Footlights Community Theater.
Based on the book by Newberry Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo, who also wrote “Because of Winn Dixie,” the play spans 30 years and follows the adventures of a china rabbit doll named Edward.
“There is something called a hero’s journey in theater where the character goes through a transformation as the result of a crisis or challenge. The ancient Greeks used it in the ‘Odyssey.’ What was genius about Kate DiCamillo’s work is that she did it with a toy rabbit so children can understand the hero’s journey, too,” said Kristi Kargic, a Decatur resident and founder of Footlights Community Theater.
Kargic’s adaptation of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” will debut tonight at the Clinton Theater on the Athens Elementary School campus at 6:30. Other performances will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
First introduced to the book as a second grade student-teacher, Kargic began adapting the book for the stage in January.
“By the time I finished reading the book aloud, I was ugly crying. I fell in love with the story and bought the book to read to my children. They fell in love with the book, too,” Kargic said. “I love the message it brings to people. It’s a message children and adults need to hear.”
Set during the Great Depression, the story begins in France where 10-year-old Abilene, played by Abby Moss, dresses the toy rabbit in fine silk clothes. On a trip across the ocean, Edward is tossed into the water, where a fisherman rescues him.
“Edward goes from having absolutely everything in life to having absolutely nothing. At the beginning of the play, Edward is very selfish, but, as he meets people along his journey, his heart opens. His journey is about learning how to love,” Kargic said.
The toy rabbit, created by Madison doll maker Angie Meininger and voiced by Anne Lovvorn, lives in the hut with the fisherman and his wife, travels the rails with a hobo and his dog, lies with ailing girl, is broken into 21 pieces and mended by a doll maker.
“I want to encourage art that matters socially and politically. I’m not just trying to put on a pretty show. I’m trying to teach something,” Kargic said. “Through this play, I hope people take away that we are transformed through our journeys and we can always go back home and seek forgiveness and love again after losing.”
Along with Moss and Lovvorn, the cast features Robert Holcomb, Randy Crouse, Amber Privett, Cora Bushnell, Meg McCain, Collin McCain, Amelia McCain, Andrew Paul, Missy Rice, Savannah Hargrove, Alyssa Gilbert, Abigail Taylor, Sarah Jane Watson, Dave Harrell and Wayne McCain.
After staging “The Wizard of Oz” in May, where Kargic cast double roles due to the high turnout for auditions, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” a lesser known work, required Kargic to cast most of the actors in more than one role.
“This was a gamble of a show. Not many people know about the book. I hope people are willing to take a chance on new and original art,” Kargic said.
“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” marks the first performance for the community theater group in a permanent space, 605 South Clinton St., Athens. In the past year, the group, which Kargic relaunched in 2018, performed at Athens State’s McCandless Hall, First United Methodist’s Beasley Center and Athens Middle School.
“We were like a traveling road show with a different venue for every show. So much technical theater goes into making sure a play goes well. We didn’t have time to focus on the technical side as much as we wanted because our time in the performance space was limited,” said Kargic. “Since we moved here in August, the quality of our production has risen.”
Tickets to “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and $10 for children.
