Peering through the handheld loupe at the magnified images on the 1904 postcard, the writing on the poster hanging in the Second Avenue store window became clear.
“I could see the words ‘Wang’ and ‘Hopper.’ All of these questions started running through my mind. What was ‘Wang?’ Who was Hopper? That is what I love about postcards, any little thing can give you a fuller picture of what was going on in daily life at that time,” Jonathan Baggs said.
After hunting down hundreds of common and rare postcards, closely examining them and researching their depictions of Decatur, Baggs released “Decatur,” a book of postcards, in celebration of Alabama’s bicentennial.
A project 19 years in the making, the book examines the city’s architectural, religious, transportation, infrastructural, recreational and societal history through postcards.
“Yes, it’s about postcards, but it’s not really about postcards. What it’s really about are the stories on the back of the cards along with the history seen in the pictures on the front of the cards. This is a different way of telling our history,” said Baggs, a history buff and former journalist.
Unlike most deltiologists — postcard collectors — who prefer unused, pristine items, Baggs searched for used cards sent through the mail.
“It’s like reading other people’s emails. Some of them are from people stopping through, others are from people who just moved here. The back of the card is where a lot of the history is. It tells you what they were talking about at that moment in history,” Baggs said.
Sifting through thousands of postcards at antique stores and through online sites, Baggs found cards sent from Decatur to Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, New York, Wisconsin, Holland, Germany and more. The messages talked about the weather, going to the picture show, the bullet holes in the pillars of the Old State Bank, the bales of cotton heading to market, the dams, the “flying machines” and the Miss Alabama pageant.
In a 1908 postcard to Germany and written in German, the sender asks the recipient how she liked the look of her church. The postcard depicted St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, which, at the time, stood at Sherman Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast.
“For more than 100 years, this card sat in someone’s desk drawer. It survived World War I and World War II. Somebody managed to hang on to this little piece of paper stock all this time and it finally made its way back to Decatur,” Baggs said. “What’s also interesting is that eight years after this postcard was sent, the church started holding sermons in English because of the anti-German sentiment.”
Along with churches, the postcards featured images of Bank Street and Second Avenue at the turn at the 20th century, the city’s railroads, bridges, dams, hotels, restaurants, schools, hosiery mills, plantations and iconic landmarks — Point Mallard Park, Big Bob Gibson’s, Carnegie Library, the Old State Bank, the Tavern, the Hotel Lyons and Albany Station, where president-elect Franklin Delano Roosevelt stopped in 1933.
“In the early 1900s, before the radio and the TV, the centerpiece when you visited someone’s home was the postcard album. Nobody knew what these places looked like because they had never been there, but they had the postcards,” Baggs said.
One of Baggs’ favorite finds depicts a black woman and two young girls working on the Wilder Plantation, which sat on the city’s southeast side.
“Look at the countenances on their faces. The smallest girl is smiling. But the other little girl and the woman, they know what work is. It’s not a happy time. The youngest girl doesn’t know that yet,” Baggs said. “These people are just trying to survive daily life, and the message on the back talks about walking in the woods and listening to the frogs singing. I hope people will pick up on that disconnect.”
Another special postcard featured a message written by the owner of the Wilder Plantation, Lelia Seton Edmundson.
“This is important because you can see the handwriting and signature of Lelia Seton Edmundson. She was so important to Decatur. She ran for Congress, championed the League of Women Voters, donated land for Wolverine, was the largest contributor to the building fund for St. John’s and gave the Old State Bank to the American Legion,” Baggs said.
Each card, which ranged in price from $8 to hundreds of dollars for the rarest ones, offers a glimpse into the lives of Decatur’s residents.
Through the postcards, Baggs recounted the tales of Decatur’s people, places and events — of J.L. Harris, who helped guests escape from a fire at the Hotel Echols, became trapped on the third floor and swung down to safety via a telephone line, of Sam Phillips, who honeymooned at the Cornelian Hotel 10 years before he signed Elvis Presley, and of Dr. Willis Edward Sterrs, the city’s first black physician.
As for the mysterious “Wang” production, Baggs learned the production, a comic operetta starring DeWolf Hopper, a leading man of the stage at the time, stopped in Decatur while on tour in the early 1900s. Intrigued by the poster, Baggs secured the show’s original music, a cabinet card, souvenir silk program and drawing by "Harper's Weekly" showing a night backstage at “Wang.”
“The only thing I’m lacking is the script. What I’m hoping is some of the local theater groups will produce the play in honor of the bicentennial so that Decatur’s citizens today can revisit the entertainment that they went to see in 1904,” Baggs said.
The book is available at Second Read Books, 324 Second Ave. S.E., and Bank Street Art & Antiques, 818 Bank St. N.E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.