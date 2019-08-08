Complete with shooting competitions, knife throwing contests and a toe-tapping score by Broadway legend Irving Berlin, a romantic comedy set in the Wild West will bring the iconic characters of Buffalo Bill Cody and Annie Oakley to life.
The Curtain and Lights Theatre Company’s “Annie Get Your Gun” will open tonight at 6:30 at First Baptist Church in Decatur with additional performances Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
Considered a quintessential musical of Broadway’s golden age, the show follows Annie Oakley, a sharpshooter in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, and her romance with her top rival Frank Butler.
“This show is so much fun. It’s a nonstop good time. If people want to get away from the troubles of the world for a few hours, come see the show. Even the sad parts aren’t that sad and don't last too long. In the end, everything works out,” said Heather Anderson, founder of Curtain and Lights Theatre Company.
One of Berlin’s most successful musicals, the score includes the songs “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “The Sun in the Morning,” “You Can’t Get a Man with a Gun” and more.
“The cast’s favorite is ‘My Defenses are Down,’ the song where Frank tells his friends that he’s going to propose to Annie. They can’t handle it. The song is fun and the choreography is fantastic. The guys are on the floor, they’re rolling over, their legs are in the air, it’s great,” Anderson said of the dance choreographed by Amy Davis.
In “Annie Get Your Gun,” Anderson juggled directing the musical with portraying the lead role of Annie Oakley.
To evaluate her own performance, Anderson videotaped the rehearsals and heeded suggestions from her assistant director, and mother, Kathy Anderson.
“It has been a challenge, but the cast has been so great. We stop and talk and try to figure out what’s looking good and what might not be looking right,” Heather Anderson said.
To create her own version of Annie Oakley, Heather Anderson watched clips of performances by Bernadette Peters, Reba McEntire and Betty Hutton and researched the real Annie Oakley.
“I don’t want to make her too frail, but I don’t want to make her too strong either, where she will overpower everyone because in real life she was a very gentle woman,” Heather Anderson said.
Jackson McDaniel, a sophomore at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, plays opposite Anderson as Frank Butler.
“In real life, Frank was a genuinely good dude. In the musical, he’s really egotistical, always thinks he’s the best and hates getting shown up. As soon as he meets Annie, though, everything changes,” McDaniel said.
Along with Anderson and McDaniel, the cast features Anderson’s father, Jim Anderson, as Buffalo Bill Cody; Anderson’s brother, Craig Anderson, as Chief Sitting Bull; Conner McDaniel as Charlie Davenport; Kaleb Carter as Tommy Keeler; Skylar Summers as Winnie Tate; India Clark as Dolly Tate; Lily Norris as Jessie Oakley; Cooper Naylor as Foster Wilson; and an ensemble of Aliza Mote, Bianca Doyle, Brittany Cortez, Corey Mason, Emma Schroer, Grace Nelson, Ireland Clark, Madyson Swoopes, Mary Graben, Katelyn McDaniel and Sela Mote.
Tickets cost $17 for adults and $15 for students with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Backpacks of Hope, an outreach program that, on the weekends, sends food home with children in need.
“With each show, I try to give back to the community in some way. Backpacks of Hope seemed like a timely cause since school is starting back. Hopefully we will help fill those backpacks full of food for the kids,” Anderson said.
