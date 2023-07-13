While listening to Green Day’s “American Idiot” album in 2004, Hugh Long made a prediction.
“The first time I heard this album, this pop-punk sound, it blew me away. I knew then that this would someday become a Broadway show,” Long, associate professor of drama and English at Athens State and director of the Athenian Players, said. “I wasn’t surprised when the show opened on Broadway in 2010.”
Now, 19 years after the album’s release and 13 years after it debuted on Broadway, Long will direct the Tony Award-winning musical in downtown Decatur. The opening performance of the Alabama Center for the Arts production of “American Idiot” will be Thursday at 7 p.m. with additional performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a while. I wanted something that resonated with me. I wanted something rock. I wanted something the students could relate to,” Long said.
He found that in “American Idiot.”
“The musical opens with the discussion of politics and social media and how it affects us. We’re still facing those same problems today,” Long said.
Based on Green Day’s concept album, the musical follows three friends who start a band in high school and plan on moving from their suburban hometown to the city to pursue their dreams. Life, however, takes them in different directions.
The main character, Johnny, who wants to be a rock star, moves to the city and deals with drug addiction. Will remains home after finding out his girlfriend is pregnant. Tunny moves with Johnny, but joins the military to find direction.
Leading the cast are Drew Clemons as Johnny, Alex Pharo as Will and Jamar Echols as Tunny.
“I wanted to be part of this because a lot of the character development parts of Johnny, I have gone through,” said Clemons, a local musician. “Johnny has so much love to give, but he doesn’t know how to express it. He takes a lot of bumps and bruises in life, but, in the end, his is a heart-warming story. His story is very relatable to me.”
Playing opposite the three male leads are three females, Kaiah McKay as What’s-Her-Name, Hannah Crider-Stansell as Heather and Christina Johnson as Extraordinary Girl.
“I think each of the girls is there to aid each of the guys on their journey,” McKay said. “What’s-Her-Name is there to bring out the love in Johnny’s heart. Extraordinary Girl is supposed to bring out the Hope in Tunny. Heather is supposed to bring out any emotion in Will.”
Described as a sung-through rock musical, the production features the songs “American Idiot,” “Jesus of Suburbia,” “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Last of the American Girls,” “When it’s Time,” “Know Your Enemy,” “St. Jimmy,” “Give Me Novacaine,” “Extraordinary Girl,” “When September Ends,” “21 Guns,” “Good Riddance” and more.
“While there is a narrative story structure, it’s not as easy or apparent to follow as other musicals. You will find the dialogue in the lyrics and the story in the movements. It’s fact. It comes at you frenetically,” Long said. “The thing is, most people will have listened to this music. They will know these songs.”
Providing the instrumental accompaniment for the songs will be local rock band Joe Canada & Camacho.
To create costumes for this grunge-punk musical, designer Kimberly Jack reached for her scissors rather than her sewing machine.
“I’m doing more distressing pieces than sewing anything,” Jack said. “Other than sewing a little Velcro and making alterations, my sewing machine isn’t getting a workout. My scissors are and coffee stains are.”
Along with Clemons, Echols, Pharo, Crider-Stansell, Johnson and McKay, the cast includes Shea Glenn, Connor Siniard, Josh Hill, Matthew Gay, Evan Willis, Scott Tuttle, Grayson Keith, Jahniay Birgans, Chelsea Baker, Giorgi Smith, Sarah Smith, Allyson Payne and Jessica Miller. Behind the scenes, Lauren Cantrell choreographed the dances, William Richardson oversaw lighting and set design and Dani’ca Richardson provided vocal direction.
“The original director Michael Mayer said, ‘It’s not Norman Rockwell. It’s a portrait of America today,’” Long said. “This is my America. My America isn’t George M. Cohen’s ‘Grand Old Flag.’ My America isn’t ‘South Pacific.’ My America isn’t even ‘Hair.’ It’s Green Day. It’s this pop-punk post-(Ronald) Reagan world we live in.”
Tickets to the performances at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.