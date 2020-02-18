A North Carolina duo will bring their rich Americana and folk sound to the Princess Theatre on March 28.
The band, Mandolin Orange, consists of singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz. The duo’s latest album, “Tides of a Teardrop,” hit the airwaves last year and rose to No. 2 on the U.S. Folk chart.
Tickets to the 8 p.m. concert will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. princesstheatre.org.
