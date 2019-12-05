With photographs, paintings and stories of everyday life — of soccer matches, barber shop visits and weddings — Prentiss Douthit, an artist, storyteller and Decatur native, takes visitors on journeys to Mexico, Spain, Italy, Croatia, France and Switzerland in “An All New Light.”
Released last month, the coffee table book contains paintings, photographs and stories inspired by Douthit’s solo travels.
“There is something about capturing these everyday moments in people’s lives, these random moments on the street. You realize everyone has a story,” said Douthit, who lives in Austin, Texas. “I think in the stories and pictures in the book, people find something to connect to. I think that is our shared humanity.”
In celebration of “An All New Light,” free book readings will take place at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m., and the Carriage House on Dec. 17, 4-7 p.m. The Carnegie Visual Arts Center will host a $50 per person sold-out artist dinner with Douthit on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.
For Douthit, the events in Decatur represent a return to his artistic and creative roots.
“I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t drawing or creating something as a child. My mom saw it and nurtured it,” Douthit said. “What I really remember is that feeling of how creating art connected me to people.”
After studying art under Linda Lee at Decatur High, Douthit attended the University of Montevallo, where he developed a passion for graphic design. For 20 years, he operated a stationery and graphic design business in Birmingham before moving to Austin in 2012 to work as the director of Hill County Ride for AIDS.
In 2017, Douthit picked up a paintbrush for the first time in 17 years.
“About three years ago, I had this stirring in me that I wish I had done more, said more and encouraged more humanity,” Douthit said. “In 2017, a friend of mine saw a painting I had done and asked why I was not painting. For once, I didn’t have an answer. So, I set a goal, arranged for a show and got to work painting.”
For inspiration, Douthit turned to the photographs from his travels. He captured thousands of images — of the architecture, landscape, people and humorous moments, like when he visited the Siena Cathedral.
“It is a beautiful and amazing space with black and white horizontal stripes. I was there about an hour when I realized all of these people were wearing black and white stripes. I don’t think they realized they matched the cathedral,” said Douthit, who devoted two pages of photographs in “An All New Light” to the cathedral.
Combining impressionism with hints of realism, the paintings take viewers to the streets of Paris, the beaches of Croatia and the shops of Barcelona. In many of the pieces, areas of the canvas remain untouched by paint, revealing Douthit’s sketches.
“In the beginning, I felt like I needed to put paint on all the canvas for it to be a success. But then I realized when I didn’t, it gave the viewer an entry point into the painting. The paintings that are more finished, I feel like you are looking at something, but the less finished paintings, I feel like there is an opportunity for the viewer to enter the story,” Douthit said.
After two art shows, Douthit wanted to share the stories behind the paintings and photographs — the ones he shared on Facebook during his travels.
“During my travels, I would write about each city I visited and share photos. People connected to it in a way I wasn’t expecting. They kept saying, ‘I feel like I’m there with you.’ I liked the idea that people were able to experience these places and people through the photos and stories I shared,” Douthit said.
Those posts formed the basis for “An All New Light.” Copies of the book will be available at the book readings and at prentissdouthit.com.
“My hope is to see this as a springboard for something bigger. I want to keep traveling and to keep connecting with more people and sharing more stories and bringing to light those moments of shared humanity that might otherwise be missed,” Douthit said.
