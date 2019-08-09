The Ben Parker Project

The Ben Parker Project, headed by Ben Parker, will perform at Riverfest. [COURTESY PHOTO]

 Courtesy photo

A Nashville country artist with roots in Lawrence County will return to Decatur for the 25th annual Riverfest BBQ and Music Fest.

Festival organizers announced the Ben Parker Project will headline the first night of the two-day event scheduled for Sept. 13-14 at Ingalls Harbor. The band joins previously announced performers, country rock group The Shannon Woods Band and soul, pop and funk group the Lamont Landers Band.

Proceeds from the 25th annual Riverfest will benefit Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama.

