Eleven works by Decatur students will deck the walls of the Huntsville Museum of Art during “YAM 2021: Exhibition for Youth Art Month.” The exhibit will open March 14 and close May 2.
Art by Decatur students selected for Huntsville Museum of Art's YAM exhibit
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
