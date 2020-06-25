From the north Alabama studio she shares with Margarita, her pet parakeet, Guadalupe Lanning Robinson shapes slabs of clay and pieces together fabric, embracing the traditions and cultures of Mexico and Alabama.
“I was born and grew up in Mexico City, a place with strong cultural ties and great tradition, full of sights, energy, sounds and flavor. Bringing together my Mexican heritage with the richness and tranquility of the South has enriched my life,” said Lanning Robinson, who moved to Alabama 35 years ago.
The Huntsville artist’s pottery and quilts, which offer a peek into her history and heritage, currently fill the Alabama Center for the Arts’ gallery. The exhibit, “Continuation,” will remain on display through July 1.
Perched on pedestals and the ledges of windows in the downtown Decatur art space, Lanning Robinson’s pottery, with names such as “Flores,” “Frida,” “La Pinta,” “Tehuana Dress” and “Pajaritos,” tells a story of her Mexican roots.
“Moving from Mexico City to Alabama was a big shock. I have been here for a long time and love Alabama now, but at the beginning, doing pottery was a way of me holding on to my roots. It was like my umbilical cord. As long I was working with clay, things were not too bad. I didn’t miss my family that much, I didn’t miss Mexico that much as long I was with my clay,” Lanning Robinson said.
That attachment to her homeland appears in the earth-toned colors and designs of native crops, traditional garments and places, such as Xochimilco, a neighborhood in southern Mexico City, featured in her pottery.
The pieces pay homage to where she discovered her passion for pottery four decades ago.
After graduating with a degree in interior design and working for a year designing stained glass windows, Lanning Robinson began taking classes at Centro de Artes Plasticas y Artesanias Independencia, a university for artisans in Mexico City.
“I went straight to the pottery studio. I didn’t know anything about clay. One time, I had seen someone throwing pots on the subway and was blown away,” Lanning Robinson said. “I didn’t know anything about business. I just thought I wanted to make pots and I did. I made so many, I started giving them away trying to get rid of them. I was fortunate people wanted to buy them.”
The pieces take up to 30 hours of hands-own work to complete.
Lanning Robinson starts by mixing pigment into the clay to create different colors. After shaping the clay on a potter’s wheel and letting it dry two days, she etches designs on the piece and bisque fires it at 1,800 degrees for 11 hours. She glazes only the inside of the pottery before firing it a second time at 2,200 degrees for 13 hours.
“Everything about pottery is really a lot of fun for me. It is a material that is very responsive and moves really easily,” Lanning Robinson said. “To see the clay turn into something that is durable and is going to last for thousands of years is very exciting.”
In “Continuation,” the Alabama Center for the Arts paired Lanning Robinson’s pottery pieces with her quilts, which she described as her “Southern tradition.”
“When I first married my husband, his grandmother was from Tennessee and she was a quilter,” Lanning Robinson said. “She was making a quilt for him when I first came into the family and I was really fascinated with that. That was 40 years ago.”
Lanning Robinson started learning the craft 15 years ago after a friend persuaded her to take a quilting class.
“I got hooked. I was fascinated with quilting, but it wasn’t something I knew anything about,” she said. “My pots are very geometric and very pattern oriented so quilting sort of came easy. I consider quilting my Southern tradition.”
The quilts feature a variety of fabrics from flowers to chickens to, fittingly, clay pots.
On display at the Alabama Center for the Arts are the quilts “3D Quilt,” “Batik,” “Confused,” “Half Rectangle Triangle,” “Arlequin,” “Left Overs,” “Laberinto,” “Esplender Rayado,” “Recordando a La Abuela.”
The Alabama Center for the Arts, which closed for two months due to the coronavirus, reopened June 5 with Lanning Robinson’s “Continuation.”
“When they first opened the center, I was really excited and hoping I could have a show there. I mentioned it to a friend of mine who taught there. About a year ago, they called me and asked if I would like to have a show. I said, ‘Of course.’ I am very happy that the show can happen,” Lanning Robinson said.
The Alabama Center for the Arts is open Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, to enter the gallery, individuals must be wearing a mask, use hand sanitizer, answer questions, show an ID and undergo a temperature check. For individuals unable to attend the show, a virtual exhibit of “Continuation” is available at athens.edu/ACA/exhibitions/continuation. To see more of Lanning Robinson’s creations, visit guadalupepots.com.
