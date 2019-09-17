Through music, drama and books, the four inductees of the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame 2019 class influenced the world of art on a regional, national and global level.
An induction ceremony and the unveiling of the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame permanent exhibit will take place Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. Organized by the Foundation for the Alabama Center for the Arts, the event is free and open to the public.
The 2019 inductees are Henry Panion II, a Grammy Award-winning conductor and arranger, who worked with The Winans, Chet Atkins, Aretha Franklin and Carrie Underwood; the late Nell Carter, a Tony Award-winning actress and star of the TV series “Gimme a Break!”; the late Truman Capote, an award-winning author best known for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “In Cold Blood”; and The Drive-By Truckers, a Southern rock band.
The permanent exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts will feature the works of Panion, Carter, Capote and The Drive-By Truckers, along with current Hall of Fame members dancer Wes Chapman, photographer Tillman Crane, musician Emmylou Harris, mixed media artist Nall Hollis, the late actor Dean Jones, sculptor Bruce Larsen, the quilters of Gee’s Bend, the late painter Mildred Nungester Wolfe and the late painter Richard Zoellner.
On Sept 27-28, The Drive-By Truckers will perform at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $35-65 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
