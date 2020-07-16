With lyrics, melodies, guitar riffs and drum beats, a north Alabama musician hopes to unite the community through song.
“Music is that thing that bridges all colors of people and all nationalities. It connects people and brings them together. Music can open the door to relationships,” said Terrell Jones.
A Decatur native and frontman for the band Smooth Fondu, Jones is the visionary of the Love Train Unity Concert planned for Friday in Cullman Depot Park. Stemming from the struggles and adversities faced by the nation since March, Jones organized the free concert as an outlet.
“I feel like God led me to do this. We had COVID going on and a lot of people were stressed out. Then we had the untimely death of George Floyd and the protests, which some people were using to loot stores,” Jones said. “I wanted to change the posture of the protest and create something positive. The concert is a way to get the communities together in the name of unity and love.”
The outdoor concert will feature Smooth Fondu, the Lamont Landers Band, Reginald Jackson, Felice Payne, Ricky Miller & The Shift and Sarah Weeks. Jones, Landers, Jackson, Miller and Weeks either lived or live in Decatur.
Expect to hear funk, rock, blues, jazz, soul and country.
“My band, we pride ourselves on being a funk band. I love all music, but I really love country music, so we will throw some country songs with our own twist on them. It’s going to be a fun, uplifting, unifying night,” Jones said.
Admission to the concert, which will begin at 7 and end at 10 p.m., is free. Organizers requested concertgoers wear masks and bring lawn chairs. Individuals also can bring coolers for non-alcoholic drinks.
“My hope is for people to be changed in their mind and in their heart the way they think about different cultures and different races and to understand that we are all just people. We all bleed red. Once we can do that, we can help save a dying world, one heart at a time,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.