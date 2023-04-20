A trip to Huntsville’s U.S. Space and Rocket Center, a desire by student actors to stage contemporary pieces and a friendship between a New York City playwright and an Athens State theater professor have led to the world premiere of “The Rocket Men” in downtown Decatur.
After six years, hundreds of hours of research and dozens of rehearsals, the lights will go up at the Alabama Center of the Arts for the first staging of the play Thursday night at 7 with additional shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The story is one ingrained in the fabric of north Alabama. It tells of the German rocket scientists led by Wernher von Braun, who fled Nazi Germany and settled in north Alabama to lead America in the space race.
“I think this is a story a lot of people don’t know or only hear about in passing and don’t dig into,” said Hugh Long, director of the Athenian Players and associate professor of drama and English at Athens State. “It’s like an onion; when you start looking into it there are so many layers.”
Those layers include the development of the V2 rocket at the World War II concentration camp Camp Dora, selling of secrets from the German scientists to the Americans and the transformation of Huntsville from the Water Cress Capital of the World to the Rocket City.
“Don’t get confused. This is not a biography story. This is a theatrical presentation,” Long said. “It’s like the audience is about to go to Mars and before their flight, they are introduced to the people who got them there. It’s almost like waiting for a ride at Disneyland and there is the infotainment about how the ride was built, who built it and what kind of guy Walt Disney was. This story is that, but with more of an edge.”
Written by New York City playwright Crystal Skillman, “The Rocket Men” is the first play commissioned by the Alabama Center for the Arts and created for Athens State University and Calhoun Community College.
The friendship that resulted in “The Rocket Men” began in 2017 when Long and the Athenian Players staged Skillman’s play “Geek!”
While in north Alabama for the play, Skillman visited the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
“As a geek, that’s one of the greatest things to do in Huntsville,” Skillman said. “I was fascinated by the rocket team and knew the basics, but only the basics.”
After reading how von Braun sequestered his team at the end of World War II and sent out his brother on a bicycle — because he was the only one who could speak English — to offer their secrets to the Americans in exchange for safety, Skillman’s interest piqued.
“I was working on several different pieces at the time, but kept picking up ‘The Rocket Team’ book by Frederick I. Ordway III and Mitchell R. Sharpe. It was just a story that was so vivid. It was always on my brain. That’s what I was into when Hugh called,” Skillman said.
Long, seeing an interest by his students and the community in contemporary works, talked with Philip Mann, the former executive director of external affairs at the Alabama Center for the Arts, about commissioning a piece.
“I’ve been noticing that, in the last couple of years, I’ve been having a lot more interest in my students and from the public about doing more contemporary pieces,” Long said. “Part of me as an educator and artist wanted to not just dust off old plays, but start looking at newer plays. I went to Philip with that idea.”
After the duo decided to commission a play about north Alabama, Long reached out to Skillman in 2020 to see if she would be interested in the project.
“I said, ‘Yeah, and I think I have the story,’” Skillman said. “Three years ago, though, I just knew the history was fascinating. What’s really exciting about a play that deals with history, which is also a challenge, is anyone can pick up a book and read the history. The purpose of the play is to ask questions. I had to figure out how the story of these men would make an interesting play.”
--
Balancing scientists' Nazi past
When she uncovered the existence of Heinz-Hermann Koelle, who the Smithsonian Magazine called “the most important German rocket scientist you’ve probably never heard of,” Skillman found her story.
“I kept asking myself, ‘What is the audience’s point of view? What’s their point of entry?’ Koelle, who is brought over to the United States as part of the rocket team in 1955, is their point of entry. Through Koelle, the audience will learn about the space program and Camp Dora,” Skillman said.
Skillman’s research for the play included visiting the Space & Rocket Center, reading more than 20 articles and 20 books, including “Operation Paperclip” by Annie Jacobson, and visiting World War II museums in Italy and England.
“This past year I got to travel for work and I would duck out of whatever I was working on to go to the museums. Camps, like Camp Dora, are talked about in the exhibits very openly. You have to dig for the information in America. It is not something we talk about openly,” Skillman said.
At Camp Dora, officially called Dora-Mittelbau, prisoners constructed underground factories and development facilities for the V2 missile program and built the rockets. Von Braun was the technical director of the V2 program. According to records, prisoners experienced starvation, squalid housing and executions.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations with some people saying, ‘You’re not going to insult or offend or attack the rocket scientists, are you?’ Of course, I’m not. The other side says, ‘You better acknowledge these men were Nazis.’ Of course, we are going to say something about it,” Long said. “These men were German citizens who had no choice. They were told to either work for their government or they and their families would go to the camps.”
After the liberation of Camp Dora, the scientists decided to try to sell secrets to the Americans.
“That was a smart move. The first (thing) the American government did was get them over here, hide their records, take them to Fort Bliss in Texas, then to the desert, then to Alabama because no one was going to look for them in Alabama and they didn’t,” Long said. “They became American citizens and were part of what has turned north Alabama into this amazing booming region.”
To further her research, Skillman met with Athens State University art professor Mary Beth Johns, whose grandfather was the mayor of Huntsville when the German rocket scientists arrived in north Alabama. To understand what life was like in Huntsville in the 1960s, Johns and her mother connected Skillman to the wives of some of the rocket scientists.
“For me, writing the play has been three years of walking through the same history from different points of view. It’s been a fascinating time. It’s also a very relevant time for this play as the space program is coming back bigger, badder and stronger and we are in a time when antisemitism is still very present,” Skillman said.
--
A challenging set design
To tell “The Rocket Men” story, which takes place in a futuristic planetarium and traverses time and place, Long and Skillman turned to William Richardson, professor of scenic and lighting design at Athens State.
Richardson created a set centered around von Braun’s office, complete with model rockets.
“I come from a visual arts background and my work tends to have a strong visual catharsis,” Skillman said. “Having William work on this was awesome because we would go through the museum together and look at key images. William and Hugh were able to listen to my dreams and bring them to life.”
Long worked closely with Skillman as she researched and wrote the play.
“Crafting a play is not a solitary writer typing away. A play is a collaboration. When you put it on stage, certain things get worked out that the playwright would’ve never thought about, because, in their room, they can imagine anything. Part of my job, as a director, is to take the imagination in the work and interpret it for the stage,” Long said. “To some extent, Crystal is like von Braun with all these great ideas and sending rockets to Mars and I’m the engineer going, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to work like that.’”
Along with collaborating with Richardson and Long, Skillman taught a playwrighting class at Athens State last semester, held Zoom calls with the cast and crew and attended the first reading of the play at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
“I’m very excited to see the students. Some of the ones I taught are in the play. I am very excited for them,” Skillman said.
Staging the world premiere of “The Rocket Men” serves as a unique opportunity for the students.
“Our actors have been blown away that the playwright is involved. Not everyone has a playwright write them a play. Not everyone gets to be the first person to play a role. They prepared for their roles by researching the men they are playing. There is not a ton out there, though, for most of them, so that means looking at obituaries and small articles,” Long said.
The cast features Marcus Patten as von Braun, Allyson Payne, Sarah Smith, Chelsea Baker, David Dyer, Kathy Earnest, Lennie Flowers, Mary Graben, Christian Johnson, Emma Schroer and William Scott Tuttle.
“This is the culmination of almost six years of thinking and dreaming. It’s been a wonderful experience. It’s wild that we get to be the first ones to create this play,” Long said.
Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors and faculty members and are available at alabamacenterforthearts.org.
“The play is going to go up and I’m going to look at it and listen to it and keep tinkering,” Skillman said. “I hope the play causes the audience to reflect and ask questions. I understand there will be big conversations following the play and I’m excited for them.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.