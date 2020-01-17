The Auburn University Singers and Chamber Choir will fill the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur with Broadway, pop, country, classical, jazz and a Capella songs on Feb. 28.
Among the Singers’ 36 singers and 12 instrumentalists is soprano Ashlyn Wheat, an Austin High graduate. The group has performed on NBC’s “Today” show and in Europe, Russia, Canada and across the United States.
The Chamber Choir’s past performances include shows at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Washington National Cathedral.
Tickets to the show, which will begin at 7 p.m., start at $6.50 and are available at princesstheatre.org or by calling 256-350-1745.
