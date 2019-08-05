Songs by ABBA, a play on King Henry II and Eleanor of Aquitaine, a Decatur spin on a Christmas classic and more will be showcased in the Bank Street Players 2019-2020 season.
The community theater group will bring to the stage “Love Loss & What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron on Oct. 3-5 and 11-12, “Humbug! A Christmas Carol” by Chuck Puckett, on Dec. 5-7, “The Lion In Winter” by James Goldman, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, “Play On” by Rick Abbott in April, and “Mamma Mia” by Catherine Johnson and ABBA, July 23-25.
In Huntsville, the Broadway Theatre League’s season will feature “The SpongeBob Musical” on Nov. 1-3, “A Bronx Tale” on Nov. 15-17, “Bandstand” on Jan. 3-5, “Waitress” on Jan. 17-19, “The Play that Goes Wrong” on Feb. 21-23, “Escape to Margaritaville” on March 20-22 and “The Color Purple” on May 8-10.
