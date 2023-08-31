Reenactors clad in Union blue and Confederate gray uniforms, carrying period weapons and firing cannons, will clash this weekend in the annual Battle for Decatur — a reenactment of a skirmish fought 159 years ago on the bank of the Tennessee River.
Organizers expect more than 200 reenactors to participate in the two-day festival, which attracts hundreds of spectators each year, on Saturday and Sunday at Point Mallard Park.
“You should expect a huge does of history, education and fun. You will see how life really was like for the soldiers and their families,” said Larry Thomson, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 580.
Highlights of the festival include reenacted skirmishes, a ladies’ tea, a skillet throw, a period dance and a church service. Along with the public events, the reenactors will hold hands-on educational sessions for students on Friday from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
Here’s a guide to navigating the weekend’s free activities hosted by the First Division of Southern Re-enactors.
The Skirmish
• 2-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
On foot and horse, Union and Confederate reenactors armed with period weapons, including swords, bayonets and rifles, and manning cannons will battle at the Point Mallard field.
The participants will wear period clothing, which consists of wool uniforms and jean cloth clothes.
The Camps
• Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday
Military camps will offer a view of the soldier’s life. The canvas tents, which offered soldiers shelter between battles, is where they ate, slept, wrote letters home and planned attacks.
The civilian camps re-create the lives of shopkeepers and families. Participants will demonstrate how to make Civil War-era food, weapons, crafts and clothes.
Many of the reenactors will portray actual people from history.
Ladies’ Tea
• Saturday, 11 a.m., Point Mallard Chapel.
Marmalades, jams, scones, tea cakes and cucumber sandwiches are on the menu for the annual ladies’ tea. The tea offers spectators a good opportunity to get an up-close look at the outfits worn by the women reenactors. The everyday outfits consist of hoop skirts, corsets, hair snoods and petticoats.
Events at the tea include speakers, songs and a skillet throw with prizes.
“I want to encourage all the ladies to come out and participate in this fun activity. It is always amazing to see who can throw the farthest,” Kathy Robinson, a reenactor, said. “Be sure you exercise your arms and back this week to be ready to throw the farthest.”
Period Dance
• Saturday, 7 p.m., Point Mallard Chapel
The Stonewall Jackson Boys will perform jigs, rigs and waltzes from the Civil War era during the period dance. Expect to hear “Turkey in the Straw,” “Polly Wolly Doodle,” “Oh Susanna” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.”
“This is the one event people need to make sure they know about. It is for everyone. It is a great time for all,” Thomson said.
Church Service
• Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Point Mallard Chapel
The Rev. Myron Mooney, pastor of Trinity Free Presbyterian Church and chaplain of Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 580, will lead an 1860s-style worship service featuring songs the soldiers sang and a sermon chaplains preached during the war.
Reenactors will distribute copies of tracts given to the Union and Confederate troops to the churchgoers. Guests may hear about how Confederate bands played “Nearer my God to Thee” after Pickett’s Charge and how troops smuggled Bibles from the North.
The service is open to the public. Come early to get a seat or bring a lawn chair.
Walking Tour
For more of Decatur's Civil War history, go on the self-guided Civil War Walking Tour. Spread over 13 blocks in Old Decatur, the walking tour includes stops at the Dancy-Polk House, the Burleson House, the Old State Bank and more. Scars from rifle and cannon fire can still be seen on the Old State Bank's columns. A brochure and podcast of the walking tour is available at visitdecatural.org/historic-walking-tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.