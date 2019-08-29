Men clad in Union blue and Confederate gray wool uniforms and women dressed in hoop skirts and corsets will transform Point Mallard Park into military and civilian camps circa 1864 this weekend.
Although 155 years have passed since Gen. John Bell Hood declared Decatur “a hard nut to crack,” re-enactors keep the area’s Civil War history alive through the Battle for Decatur, a re-enactment of a four-day skirmish fought on the banks of the Tennessee River.
The 35th annual Battle for Decatur will feature mock battles, music, a tea, military ball and worship service. Organizers expect more than 200 re-enactors and 5,000 to 7,000 spectators to attend the festival.
The free, two-day event will open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Re-enactors from the 1st Alabama Calvary Company G “Wheelers Escort,” Camp 580 Sons of Confederate Veterans and across the Southeast will provide visitors with an inside look at the lives of soldiers — how they fought, what they wore, what they ate, what they listened to and how they lived.
Here’s a guide to navigate the weekend’s free activities.
The Skirmish
• 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
A highlight of the weekend for many, the Battle for Decatur will feature troops on horseback and on foot manning cannons and armed with rifles and bayonets. If re-enactors run out of ammunition, if their guns misfire or if they get too hot, the participants lay on the ground and become a fatality of the skirmish.
Many of the re-enactors portray real-life characters, such as the Rev. Wellborn Mooney of the Confederate Army of Tennessee, Belle Boyd, one of the most famous spies of the Civil War, nicknamed “La Belle Rebelle," and Jefferson Davis.
Tip: Park near the driving range on the south side of the field for the best place to watch the action.
The Camps
• Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
From the canvas tents to the food prepared to the clothing worn to the tools crafted, the military and civilian camps manned by men and women re-enactors will showcase authentic Civil War-era items and lifestyles.
Guests will see blacksmiths forging tools, seamstresses darning clothes and meals being cooked by campfires.
Special Events
• Gregory Newson: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Newson, a New York artist, presenter and re-enactor will perform during the Battle for Decatur’s school program on Friday and public sessions on Saturday and Sunday, said local re-enactor Myron Mooney. Newson highlights the contributions of African Americans to the war
• Ladies’ Tea and Skillet Toss: Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Point Mallard Chapel. Start the weekend off with a social affair at the Ladies’ Tea while sampling marmalades, jams, scones, tea cakes and cucumber sandwiches.
Following the tea, interested women can participate in the Battle for Decatur’s first skillet toss. Contestants will compete for top honors by hurling a cast iron frying pan across the field.
• Military Ball: Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Point Mallard Chapel. During the Military Ball, jigs, reels and waltzes from the 1860s will entertain guests. Expect to hear “Oh Susanna,” “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” “Dixie” and more.
• Worship Service: Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Point Mallard Chapel. The Rev. Myron Mooney, pastor of Trinity Free Presbyterian Church and chaplain of Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 580 will lead the 1860s-style worship service. Mooney will tell guests about how Confederate bands played “Nearer my God to Thee” after Pickett’s Charge, how troops smuggled Bibles from the North and how Gen. Stonewall Jackson and his wife sang a song based on Psalms 51 before his death.
• School Day Program: Friday, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The school session will introduce students to the 1864 life of a soldier. The students will learn the history of various flags, practice marching in formation and see a blacksmith demonstration.
