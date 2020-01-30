Take “Game of Thrones” — minus the dragons — “House of Cards” — sans the White House — and reality TV — without the cameras — to get a play centered on a family of squabbling royals, complete with three power hungry sons, political intrigue and a queen imprisoned for inciting a rebellion against her husband the king.
“This is a fantastic story about a family of sociopaths. They put the fun in dysfunctional. It’s a fascinating peek at this family, and it’s really quite fun,” said actor George Kobler.
The Bank Street Players’ “The Lion in Winter” will open tonight at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ recital hall at 7 p.m. Additional performances will be Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
Set in 1183, the fictional drama follows Henry II, Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, who the king temporarily releases for the holidays, and their sons Richard the Lionheart, Geoffrey and Prince John as they gather for Christmas.
“They are trying to decide who’s going to take over after Henry passes. Eleanor has her favorite, Henry has his favorite and they’re not the same,” said director Carron Clark. “The show is historical fiction. We know these people existed, that Eleanor and Henry had their favorites and that Eleanor got out of prison every year for the holidays.”
Layered with collusion, conspiracy and connivance, family drama and vicious schemes fill James Goldman’s drama-comedy, which opened on Broadway in 1966, spurred two movie adaptations and inspired the TV show “Empire.”
Clark pointed to the line spoken by Geoffrey to Eleanor — “You know I know. I know you know I know, We know Henry knows and Henry knows we know it. We are a very knowledgeable family” — to explain the story, which is layered with collusion, conspiracy and connivance.
To unravel those layers, Kobler, who plays Henry, turned to the script.
“I wrote down things like, ‘He’s actually angry but he’s showing he’s happy’ and ‘He’s actually happy but he’s showing he’s angry’ to understand his motivations,” Kobler said. “This role, especially for actors of a certain age, is a plum role. It’s up there with King Lear and Macbeth. He’s a fantastic, multi-layered character, who uses every device at his disposal to get what he wants.”
Playing opposite of Kobler as Henry, who wants the crown to go to John, is Katherine Earnest as Eleanor, who backs Richard as the next king.
“Eleanor was born in a time when women could not have the ultimate power and that’s what she wanted,” Earnest said. “Like most of the women I’ve played, she is not demure. She is strong and outspoken. She acts very much like a man in her attitude and the manipulations she tried with everyone. She’s been a lot of fun to play,” Earnest said.
Along with Kobler and Earnest, the cast features Nate Gillikin as the war-minded eldest son Richard, Sam Perry as the manipulative middle child Geoffrey, Grayson Fink as the petulant youngest son John, Abbie Johnson as Henry’s mistress Alais and Drew Harp as King Philip II of France.
“John is a pretty horrible person, but it’s been fun. It’s always more fun to play a villain than a hero, and we have no shortage of villains,” Fink said. “There are no good people in this play, absolutely none. It’s delightful to watch. There’s something so fun and entertaining about watching people taunting each other and back stabbing each other. That’s why reality TV is so popular.”
Like Fink and Earnest, the opportunity to play a villain appealed to Perry.
“I’ve never been a villain before. It’s been great. Geoffrey is so very sinister and conniving and bitter. He’s the middle child and definitely has the middle child syndrome because he is often forgotten about. All of his actions are kind of done just out of spite for his mother and father,” Perry said.
Johnson, whose character Alais is promised in marriage to Richard but having an affair with the king, equated the play’s gamesmanship to a chess match.
“It is a really interesting and intriguing story. There are all these kings, queens and knights and Alais is the pawn. She gets passed from hand to hand and can move and manipulate however she wants. She doesn’t have a lot of lines, but she is in the background a lot, listening and plotting,” Johnson said.
To focus on the witty, acerbic and engrossing dialogue, Clark opted for a simple set and costumes, which she constructed for the characters.
“Really, I want everything to point to the story. I don’t want anything to distract from the dialogue, which is so juicy and so good,” Clark said.
Tickets to the performances at 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur, cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Reserve will-call tickets by calling 205-903-4060.
