Through the magic of theater — with costumes, props, lighting and a cast of 120 young actors — the Princess Theatre will transform into an enchanted castle with a singing teapot, dancing candlestick and a chorus of utensils in “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
Presented by Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre, the musical will open Friday at 7 p.m. with additional shows on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
“The thing I love about the story is it addresses issues going on today. It shows that everybody is different and we need to start loving one another, accepting our differences and understanding that people are going to have different ideas. We need to look at each other’s hearts,” said director Deanna Knox. “It’s a precious story about caring and learning to accept each other.”
The classic fairy tale popularized by Walt Disney’s animated movie in 1991 centers around the relationships between the Beast, a handsome prince transformed into a monster, and Belle, a kind-hearted girl. The junior version of the musical closely follows the Disney story, complete with a wilting rose, ballroom dance and popular songs “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Belle” and “Something There.”
Tasked with leading the 120-member cast of kindergarteners to high school seniors are Hannah Yarbrough of Eva as Belle and T.J. Brown of Hartselle as the Beast.
“I was raised on this movie. I watched it religiously,” Yarbrough said. “Because I like to read and I have brown hair, I’ve heard my whole life that I remind people of Belle. But when I auditioned, I didn’t expect to get anything besides a background character. When I found out I got Belle, I was terrified and excited.”
This production marks the first time both Yarbrough and Brown will act in lead roles.
“My first theater experience was in eighth grade," Brown said. "I saw a poster for ‘The Music Man’ auditions and noticed the kid on the poster was holding the trumpet wrong. I played salesman No. 5.
“I had never seen ‘Beauty and the Beast’ before, but a friend encouraged me to audition, and I’m really glad I did. It’s been so much fun.”
For Yarbrough, who watched different versions of the show to create her own Belle, the musical’s iconic moment comes during the song “Beauty and the Beast.”
“While dancing in that yellow ball gown with the Beast to such a beautiful song is the moment I really feel like a Disney princess. And what young girl has never dreamed of feeling like a Disney princess,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough and Brown will share the stage with Manual Cochran as the enchanted Lumiere, Lorelei Bachuss as the enchanted Cogsworth, Angelina Johnson as the enchanted Babette, Kaleen Richards as the enchanted Madame De La Grande Bouche, Jack Turner as the enchanted Chip and Ashleigh Vickery as the enchanted Mrs. Potts.
After playing the human Mrs. Potts as a fifth grader and the understudy for the enchanted Mrs. Potts last summer, Vickery, a Decatur Heritage Christian Academy senior, will perform the role of the nurturing, motherly teapot.
“Finally,” Vickery said, her left arm encased in a fabric teapot spout. “This starts to really burn after a while, but it’s worth it. I’ve wanted this role for so long. She is one of the few castle members with a voice of reason. I love that she is a nurturer and comforter. She represents that motherly love that is absent from many Disney princess movies.”
To create the enchanted story, Knox and assistant director Ethan Sharp turned to Josh Barker for sets, Drew Sybert for makeup and choreography and Emily White and Becky Turner for costumes.
“We looked into renting costumes, but that would cost $3,500 for 20 costumes with an extra $1,000 for shipment. So, we decided to make them. We have ordered, we have pulled, we have made, we have added to, we have glitzed, we have bedazzled and I’m really pleased with them,” Knox said. “People don’t realize how much a good quality production costs. With ‘Wizard of Oz,’ we had over 600 people at every show and still lost $300. We really need the community’s support.”
“Beauty and Beast Jr.” marks the start of the third season for the community theater company, which returned to Decatur after a decade-long absence. The cast, one of the company’s largest to date, features youth from Decatur, Priceville, Falkville, Hartselle, Eva and Trinity.
“It gives me chills to see all these kids coming together because this is what community theater is all about, supporting the youth of our community,” Knox said. “What I love about this cast is they have become friends, they encourage each other. We’re building a community of people who will support each other, encourage each other and accept each other’s differences.”
The cast also features Marquis Johnson as the human Lumiere, Jon Robert Norris as the human Cogsworth, Emery Elliott as the human Mrs. Potts, Ayllah Thrasher as the human Babette, Katie Springer as the human Madame De La Grande and Tai Early as the human Chip.
