Inside Pamela Keller’s studio, five bronze figures — two men, a woman and two children — came to life during the past year.
“It was a dream come true to have these figures growing and coming alive in my studio space,” Keller said.
The Athens State University art professor who teaches at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur recently completed two commissions, which depict historic figures in the Black community.
“I’m humbled that the folks who commissioned these pieces trusted me to tell these stories,” said Keller, who is white. “It was amazing to me that both of the groups thought I could tell these stories and were happy with the results.”
One of the statues, titled “What Do These Stones Mean,” features Charles and Etta Dudley and is displayed at Huntsville’s Oakwood University. The other statue, “Resurrection of Valor,” features a United States Colored Troops soldier and stands at Cave Spring Heritage Plaza on U.S. 31 in Pulaski, Tennessee.
“In each of these artworks, I believe the right people are being put on pedestals,” Keller said.
The statue at Oakwood University, which was unveiled on Good Friday in front of the Charles E. Dudley, Sr., Center for Regional Conference Ministries, depicts Charles Dudley, who served as president of the South-Central Conference of Seventh-day Adventists from 1962-93, and his wife Etta dressed in Biblical times clothing and explaining the 12 stones story from Joshua to a girl wearing beaded braids and dressed in modern clothing.
The statue, Keller said, depicts the passing down of Biblical wisdom.
The Dudleys' son finds the artwork meaningful.
“The message of the sculpture is how we as African American Seventh-day Adventists have come through some trials — the trials of racism, especially those that occurred in the 1960s — and how this is something that we believe the Lord has brought us and made us stronger. That is evident by the building the statue sits in front of,” said Albert Dudley, a member of the Charles and Etta Dudley Foundation, which commissioned the statue.
The “Resurrection of Valor” statue stemmed from the organization of a Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgement, which formed in 2020 when cities and towns across the country wrestled with whether to tear down Confederate monuments.
“We had a town hall meeting that lasted 4½ hours where we listened to the citizens. What came from the meeting was a general consensus that we as a community didn’t want to tear down, we wanted to build up. We decided to focus on filling in the gaps in the narrative and tell the complete story,” Pastor Ricky Keith, a member of the advisory council and vice mayor in Pulaski, said.
The “Resurrection of Valor” features a soldier with the United States Colored Troops leaning on a Lee-Enfield rifle and giving encouragement and advice to a young Black boy. The sculpture was envisioned by Vivian Sims, an educator for 47 years, Pulaski's first Black elementary school principal and a member of the advisory council.
“She wanted a soldier for the monument, but not in battle-ready position. She wanted the sculpture to tell the story of the United States Colored Troops, but also the legacy they left,” Keith said. “Most of those veterans ended up staying in the area. The majority of our African American community in Pulaski can trace their ancestors back to one of the United States Colored Troops veterans.”
During the unveiling, which coincided with a Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, Sims told the crowd, "If you go your whole life and the only ancestors you know about are slaves, that doesn't give you any motivation to be somebody and do something. But if you find out your ancestor was a brave warrior who fought in the war so we can be free? Amen."
For both of the statues, Keller delved into research. She researched the Dudleys, the clothes from Biblical times and the story of the 12 stones in Joshua. She also researched the uniforms of the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War, the types of weapons they used and the history of the troops in Giles County.
The U.S. Army organized the 110th and 111th regiments of the U.S. Colored Troops in Giles County in 1863 and 1864. While most of the troops lived in Giles County, some individuals came from north Alabama, north Mississippi and other counties in Tennessee. The main duty of the regiments, which included 2,400 soldiers, was to protect the Nashville-Decatur Railroad.
After the ceremony unveiling the statue, which included U.S. Colored Troops reenactors, individuals in the crowd waited to get a picture with the statue.
“It was an awesome feeling seeing how moved everyone was by the statue,” Keller said.
The “Resurrection of Valor” statue will serve as the centerpiece of the park, which also will eventually include monuments honoring educators, doctors and other leaders.
Each of the life-size bronze pieces took Keller approximately one year to complete. After being selected to complete a piece, Keller builds an armature, a metal framework on which she molds the sculpture. Using 3D technology, she scans a small model of the statue and enlarges it to life size in the same type of foam used on pontoon boats so the sculpture is sturdy, but lightweight. On top of the foam, Keller adds the clay and takes it to a foundry in Union City, Georgia, to cast it in bronze.
“To get it to Atlanta, I usually have to take it apart, which is a bit disturbing. Sometimes it comes apart at the waist, sometimes the head, sometimes the arms come off,” Keller said.
The final steps to complete the sculptures involved welding the piece together, sandblasting it and applying a patina to the surface. On average, a life-size male figure weighs 450 pounds.
“Last summer I had five figures in my studio, including two children and a woman — people who are often neglected in the world of life-size bronze sculpture. There is a lack of representation in sculpture. I want to emphasize the fact that there are people not on pedestals yet who need to be,” Keller said. “In both of the artworks I recently completed, I believe the right people are being put on pedestals.”
Keller, whose first memory of art was coloring on cereal boxes in front of the TV, started experimenting with sculpture in college.
“I didn’t cast in bronze until I was in my 20s because I couldn’t afford it. I cast in aluminum because you can melt down cans,” Keller said.
After graduating from college in 1981, Keller landed a job at Athens State. She currently serves as a professor of art and the school's chair of the visual and performing arts.
Along with Keller’s recent sculptures, she has created cemetery stones, a reliquary, portraits of historic governors and the decorative plates outside the Alabama Center for the Arts’ building.
“I have lots of ideas that excite me. Wouldn’t Mae Jemison be great for Decatur? And she’s still alive, so we could do an actual cast of her face,” Keller said of the former astronaut born in Decatur. “I just love creating and bringing people to life with my sculptures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.