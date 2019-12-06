A 30-piece brass band, including musicians from Morgan County, will perform a holiday concert on Monday at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 123 Church St. N.E.
Performed by the Brass Band of Huntsville, the “Christmas Time is Here” concert will feature music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Admission is free with donations accepted at the door.
