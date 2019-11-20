Brittany Howard, the Limestone County native who established herself in the music industry as the emotive and soulful frontwoman of the Alabama Shakes, earned two Grammy nominations for her first solo offering.
Nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were announced this morning.
In the best rock performance and best rock song categories, Howard received nominations for “History Repeats.” With elements of funk and jazz, the song addresses self-destructive behaviors and societal patterns.
By releasing “History Repeats” in June, the song was eligible for a Grammy nomination. Howard’s album “Jamie,” however, was released in September, weeks after the eligibility deadline, which the Recording Academy moved up from Sept. 30 to Aug. 31 this year.
“I wrote this record as a process of healing. Every song, I confront something within me or beyond me,” Howard has said of the album. “I dedicated the title of this record to my sister … but the record is not about her. It’s about me. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which is why I needed to do it on my own.”
As a member of the Alabama Shakes, Howard earned four Grammy Awards. The 2020 Grammys will air Jan. 26, 2020.
To catch Howard live, make plans to attend Shaky Knees Festival in May. On Wednesday, the Atlanta music festival announced the lineup, which includes Howard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.