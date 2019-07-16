A music video for the second song from Brittany Howard’s solo album “Jamie” features scenes from Decatur and Athens, including the Tennessee River Bridge, Kreme Delite, Hometown Market and Dub’s Burgers, and the singer’s family and friends.
Howard, of the Alabama Shakes, dedicated “Stay High,” an easygoing and joyful melodic tune, to her father, K.J. Howard.
In the video, comedian and actor Terry Crews lip-syncs Howard’s lyrics while clocking out from his job as a factory worker, running errands and returning home to his family.
In a statement, Howard said Crews “plays a man who isn’t out to change the world, he plays a man who just wants to come home to those who understand and love him best. We see his inner beauty, grace and humanity in a place that is so often misunderstood.”
