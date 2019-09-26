Limestone County native Brittany Howard, who recently released her first solo album, will perform on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" tonight. The show airs at 10:35 p.m. on CBS.
Howard, the former frontwoman of the Grammy Award winning Alabama Shakes, released "Jaime" on Sept. 20. The name pays tribute to Howard's older sister, who died at 13 after being diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer.
In the album's songs, which mix funk, soul, blues, gospel and hip-hop, Howard addresses family tragedy, sexuality, religion and growing up the daughter of a black father and a white mother.
“I wrote this record as a process of healing. Every song, I confront something within me or beyond me,” Howard said. “I dedicated the title of this record to my sister … but the record is not about her. It’s about me. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which is why I needed to do it on my own.”
The 11-track album includes "History Repeats," “He Loves Me,” “Georgia,” “Stay High,” “Tomorrow,” “Short and Sweet,” “13th Century Metal,” “Baby,” “Goat Heat,” “Presence” and “Run to Me.”
