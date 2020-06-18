Raised on tractors, rodeos and Waylon Jennings, Kolt Barber combined his childhood passions to create the American Cowboy Showdown.
Part rodeo and part country music concert, the event will stop at Priceville’s Celebration Arena on Saturday. Expect a night of fast-paced, high-energy, family-friendly fun.
“We kick it off with barrel racing, bull riding, bareback riding and saddle bronc riding. As soon as the last bull has bucked, we do a good old country music concert,” Barber said. “It’s a full, non-stop party, from go to stop. It’s a great time.”
For Barber, who grew up in rural southern Georgia, the rodeo and music celebration returns him to his roots.
“I grew up around rodeos and farming. It’s definitely in my blood, the tractors and trucks and horses and cows. That’s the good life,” Barber said. “Music, as well. My mom had me singing in church before I could talk.”
While his mother connected him to Southern gospel hymns, his grandfather introduced him to the classic country stylings of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Vern Gosdin, Johnny Cash and Keith Whitley. Combing those traditional tunes with the Southern rock of Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Eagles, Barber discovered his own unique sound.
“It is a huge blend of classic country and Southern rock. My music has a lot of everything in it,” Barber said. “Some people say I’ll have you dancing one minute and crying the next.”
Barber, who has shared the stage with country artists Travis Tritt, John Anderson, Diamond Rio, Trace Adkins, Terri Clark and Tanya Tucker, now will share the arena with bulls, broncs, cowboys and cowgirls in the American Cowboy Showdown.
A dream of Barber’s for the past several years, the showdown will feature a rodeo during the first half of the event and a concert in the second half. Barber partnered with Tony Keeton of Rockin’ K rodeo to create the event.
Originally scheduled to begin in February, the debut season of the American Cowboy Showdown kicked off last weekend due to the coronavirus.
“While larger concerts and rodeo events have been canceled, we have been encouraged by the overwhelming response to ‘open the gates.’ We are expecting some of the top competitors in the country as well as some reigning and former world champions,” Keeton said. “I believe folks are ready to get out and rodeo.”
The event at the Morgan County Celebration Arena, 67 Horse Center Road, will begin at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and will be available at the gate. Seating is first come, first serve.
“The response has been amazing. For a lot of people, this is the first event they have gone to since February,” Barber said. “What better way to celebrate than to scream your lungs out and holler and have a good time at the rodeo.”
To preview the event, Barber talked about his inspiration for songs, his upcoming single and singing to the cows.
When did you begin writing songs? I wrote my first song when I was 10 or 11 years old. I woke up one night in the middle of the night and had this idea coming through my head. I got up and wrote it and went back to bed and haven’t stopped since. All I remember is it was a song about love.
What inspires your songs? Everything and anything. Stuff people say during the day, stuff I read or stuff I write will catch my attention. There are always things going through my head. I get inspiration from a lot of places. I’m thankful for that gift and that I have the opportunity to use it.
What do you love most about what you do? I love to write and play music. I remember singing to the cows when I was younger. I still do. They were my audience. They couldn’t understand what I was saying, but I didn’t care. I’ve just always loved to sing.
When did you realize you wanted to pursue music professionally? There wasn’t one moment. I was working in agriculture and would do little things here and there. It just kind of came to the point where people said, “You’re a great songwriter,” or “You really sound good” or “You performed well.” All of that together came to the point where I knew this was what I was supposed to do. I feel so blessed and thankful that I have the opportunity to do it at this level.
What are you currently working on? The single, “Set the Night on Fire,” will be released soon. It was pushed back due to the virus. It’s a little more outside of my comfort zone. I was thinking about giving it to someone else to record, but when I played the song, I had people say, “You need to release it.” We recorded it in the studio. These days, the studio is usually fast paced. You cut the song and get out. This was different. We got all the musicians in the studio and let the song evolve. It was a really cool, organic experience. We didn’t even have a demo before we went in. We literally created it from scratch.
What do you feel when you are performing? When I am on stage, it is like everything else goes away. There are no problems, there is no heartache, there is no grief, there is no sadness, there is no sickness, there is no trouble in the world. It truly is a moment for me to just breathe. I love it when the fans come up after the show and say they forgot about everything else going on in their lives. I want people to be able to just have fun and let loose.
