The first time Evelyn Loehrlein picked up the flute as a sixth grader at her school’s introduction to band night, she felt a connection to the instrument.
“I was able to make a sound on it immediately. It seemed natural for me,” Loehrlein said. “Some players say they didn’t choose the instrument, the instrument chose them. That is what it was like for me.”
On Saturday, Orchestra Sul Ponticello’s Classical Masterworks concert will feature Loehrlein in Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 2 in D Major.
“It is funny, because this is the piece I actually auditioned on for the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra,” said Loehrlein, the principal flutist with the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra since 1988.
Along with the flute concerto, Orchestra Sul Ponticello, under the direction of conductor Viljar Weimann, will perform Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 “The Italian” during the concert at Southside Baptist Church, 709 Ninth St. S.E. Tickets to the concert, which will begin at 7 p.m., cost $30 for adults, $10 for students and free for ages 5-12 with an adult.
The flute concerto, originally written by Mozart for the oboe but reworked for the flute, features three movements.
“It’s a very beautiful piece. The first movement is fast and show-offy. The second movement is slow and lyrical and beautiful and the third movement is fast and flashy. It’s diverse in its character,” Loehrlein said.
For Loehrlein, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky, the concert is an opportunity to perform in Decatur — the city she grew to love while serving as the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra’s director of education.
In that role, Loehrlein helped oversee the creation of a music education program in Decatur City Schools in 1997. Organizers called it the third grade violin program.
The program, funded by a grant from the Sexton Foundation, began at Woodmeade Elementary School with retired music teacher Kay Grubbs and 20 students. The pilot program was so successful, school officials took it districtwide, providing every third grade student in the district with 10 free violin lessons.
“It took off like wildfire. Eventually, we started doing continuing classes and that led to the establishment of the Decatur Youth Symphony. It was a dream partnership between the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra and Decatur,” Loehrlein said.
Since its beginning, the program, now known as the second grade violin program, has placed instruments in the hands of more than 15,000 students.
“I believe every child should learn to play the violin. With the program, they progress very quickly and are proud of themselves. You can see they can recognize they are accomplishing something that is beautiful,” Loehrlein said.
One-on-One with Evelyn Loehrlein
Did you grow up in a musical household? My parents loved music. They were symphony subscribers and sometimes they took me to the concerts, which was a big honor to me as a little kid. They had classical musical recordings. Music was all around me as a kid.
Was the flute your first instrument? The guitar was. I started playing the guitar when I was 10.
When did you realize you would pursue music for a career? When I went to college, I tried to major in something else, but I was in the practice room all the time. I guess the writing was on the wall.
What do you love about the flute? I don’t know if “love” is the right word. When you’re a kid you love it, but when you keep on doing it, it’s almost like an obsession. Playing music is very fulfilling, especially when you play with other people. There really is something special about performing music at a high level with other people. There is a bond you form with your colleagues. It is a really special life.
