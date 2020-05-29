Camp Carnegie, the week-long summer camp organized by Decatur’s Carnegie Visual Arts Center, will return in July.
Created for rising first- to sixth-graders, the camp will feature sessions on art, drama, music, yoga and science. Camp dates are July 6-10 and 20-24. Cost is $190 for non-members and $160 for members of the Carnegie.
To register, visit carnegiearts.org/camp-carnegie or call 256-341-0562.
