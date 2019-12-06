A Washington D.C.-based comedy troupe known for satirizing political leaders and issues through skits and songs will come to the Princess Theatre in Decatur in April.
The Capitol Steps’ show will take a lighthearted look at today’s political scene. No party, politician and issue is off limits. The self-described “equal opportunity offenders” will perform pieces about President Donald Trump — “Trollin’ on the Twitter,” U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — “I am the Very Model of a Modern Major Liberal” and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — “The Sound of Sanders.”
The show on April 3 at 7 p.m. contains no profanity and is recommended for high schoolers and older. Tickets cost $30-45 and are available at princesstheatre.org or 256-350-1745.
This marks the latest show announcement for the Princess Theatre, which will welcome the country-roots duo The Secret Sisters on Dec. 21, Grammy Award winning country singer Kathy Mattea on Jan. 10, the Glenn Miller Orchestra on Feb. 7, and former member of The Grateful Dead and Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby on March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.