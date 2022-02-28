D220227 carnegie carnival
The Crewe O' Ye Crooked Goat "sails" down Second Avenue during the 2022 Carnegie Carnival parade on Saturday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

The Carnegie Carnival, which culminated Saturday with parades, music and a half-marathon, raised more than $267,000 for the Carnegie Visual Arts Center and other local nonprofit organizations.

