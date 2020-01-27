Embracing Art
Last year's Embracing Art exhibit featured paintings, photographs and sculptures. The Carnegie is currently accepting submissions for this year's Embracing Art show. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

Carnegie Visual Arts Center issued a call for north Alabama artists for the 18th annual Embracing Art exhibit.

The exhibit is open to professional and amateur artists ages 16 and older. Interested artists need to submit pieces to the Carnegie via email or in person by Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.

The exhibit will run from March 31 to May 9. For more information, visit carnegiearts.org.

