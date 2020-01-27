Carnegie Visual Arts Center issued a call for north Alabama artists for the 18th annual Embracing Art exhibit.
The exhibit is open to professional and amateur artists ages 16 and older. Interested artists need to submit pieces to the Carnegie via email or in person by Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.
The exhibit will run from March 31 to May 9. For more information, visit carnegiearts.org.
