The Carnegie Visual Arts Center will reopen to the public on Tuesday featuring art from a new exhibit.
The downtown Decatur gallery will showcase pieces from New York-based abstract expressionist painter Francine Tint. The Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., will be open Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To ensure the safety of the public, only 10 people will be allowed inside the Carnegie at one time, the docents will wear masks and the center will be disinfected after visitors leave, said Kim Mitchell, executive director of the arts center.
The Carnegie closed March 15 due to concerns over the coronavirus and safety guidelines issued by the state government.
While the amended "Safer at Home" order announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on May 8 restricted the opening of higher-risk businesses, such as tourist attractions, including museums, Mitchell said the arts center operates under a retail business license.
Unlike many tourist attractions, the Carnegie, Mitchell said, does not feature interactive exhibits or touch points.
To reach as many people as possible, the Carnegie also will post Tint's creations online for a virtual exhibit.
