Two new art exhibits curated by the Carnegie Visual Arts Center will be unveiled Wednesday at the Huntsville International Airport. The grand opening of the Airport Artway and the Community Art Wall will take place at 10 a.m. with an artist reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.
For the first exhibits, the Airport Artway’s “Friends and Family of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center” will showcase paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces by 15 local artists, and the Community Art Wall’s “Therapy Through Art” will feature works created by the Carnegie’s outreach program at the Mental Health Center of North Alabama and under the direction of the late Jason Sharp.
The exhibits are free and will change quarterly. The Airport Artway is located on the second floor of the airport’s terminal building, and the Community Art Wall is located in the breezeway connecting the airport to the parking garage.
