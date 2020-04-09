For hours, the artist stood in front of the painting, perfecting the light blue fingernails, the ornate silver and gold rings and the striped skirt. This is Olivia Gonzalez's haven.
"Creating art is extraordinarily meditative for me. When I'm working up close to a painting, it fills my peripheral vision and is my entire line of sight. Hours can go by with me not seeing anything else except these little spots of the painting," the 22-year-old Madison artist said.
That attention to detail earned Gonzalez first place at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center's "Embracing Art" exhibit.
The juried show — the Carnegie's first web exhibit, due to the coronavirus pandemic — features 97 paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures and mixed media pieces created by local professional and amateur artists.
Each piece, from the realistic landscapes to the abstract paintings to the humorous sculptures, carries a story. Influenced by a range of factors, including patterns, family, nature and humor, the artists created pieces that addressed religion, humanity, politics and equal rights.
In "New Visions," Gonzalez depicts a woman tying the ends of her shirt into a knot. Only the woman's hands, skirt and shirt are visible.
"'New Visions' was one of the first pieces I created after graduating that I really felt was aesthetically pointed in the direction I would like to go as an artist," the graduate of the University of Montevallo, who draws inspiration from memories, her matriarchal lineage and spiritual development, said. "In school, you are expected to make things that can sell or make things that are pretty to look at. At first glance, this is pretty to look at it, but it also says something."
For Hannah Busing, who discovered her love for photography while at Athens State, a desire to capture humanity fuels her art.
"I love capturing emotion. I love capturing someone's true self and telling the story of who they are in this season," said Busing, of Decatur.
Busing's black-and-white portrait of a young girl in Uganda earned the photographer the director's choice award for the "Embracing Art" exhibit. Busing named the piece "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made."
"When I look at that little girl, I see confidence and someone who knows who she is in the Lord's eyes. The verse in Psalms came to me. That's who she is as a child of God. With this photograph, I hope people see there is a deeper level than what is on the outside," Busing said.
Patterns and textures capture the eye of Arne Croell, whose black-and-white photograph, "Grand Staircase, St. Pancras, London," placed third.
"The view is looking up, not looking down, which confuses some people. I looked up and was fascinated by it. I took the camera and put it down on the floor to get as far down as I could," Croell said.
A fan of traditional photography, Croell develops his black-and-white images in a darkroom in his Huntsville home.
"I became serious about photography in the late '70s and early '80s, when a friend gave me for my birthday a small starter kit for black-and-white photography," Croell said. "I prefer black-and-white. It makes you focus more on the patterns and the textures."
Other award winners were "Home Base" by Moses Presnell, second place, and honorable mentions went to "Nance in Her Wedding Dress" by Gary Anderson, "Red Fenders" by Sherman Barnes, "Gin Fizz" by Ana Berry, "Something in the Freud Section Caught My Eye" by Kimberley A. Brown, "Abandoned Dreams" by Margaret Dukeman, "Liberty" by Daria Hammond, "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" by Daniel Lee and "Sipsey Reflections" by Cynthia Volin.
For the Carnegie, the "Embracing Art" exhibit represents a return to the roots of the center, created to open the world of art up to the public. The show, now in its 18th year, was the first exhibit the Carnegie hosted.
To celebrate the creators, the Carnegie is spotlighting the artists on Facebook. In a feature on painter Rickie Higgins, the artist — who first showed at "Embracing Art" 17 years ago — said, "We all are made to create, sing a song, invent a solution, teach a child, bake a cake or paint an image. Sharing creativity with the world connects me with people and with my creator. My art matters and you matter. Create. Contribute. Connect."
To view the creations, visit carnegiearts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.