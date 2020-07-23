Standing in front of the brick wall, where paint splatters dotted the drop cloth covering the ground, Glenn Mitchell, a self-described “street art junkie,” watched as her dream of creating an outdoor mural in Decatur — a dream five years in the making — became a reality.
“The little girl in me cannot stand it. I haven’t slept since all this started,” said Mitchell, founder and creator of the Chasing Art Project. “More than that, to know we are creating something that will unite and beautify our community, there’s a sense of pride in that.”
That pride grew during the past 10 days as nationally known muralist Michael McPheeters, better known as Mister Mural, transformed the 15-foot-tall by 40-foot-long wall at Webster’s Karate on Sixth Avenue into a culturally significant piece of art for Chasing Art’s inaugural project.
Featuring a painted war horse surrounded by a colorful geometric design, the piece celebrates the Native American culture in north Alabama and the influence of the late Jimmy Webster, who founded Webster’s Karate, Decatur’s first stand-alone karate studio, 45 years ago.
A Cherokee descendant, Webster’s official name was Jimmy Yellowhorse Webster.
“That’s why there is a horse on the building. It is our way of celebrating the Native American culture while giving a wink to Jimmy Webster, who has given so much to our community,” Mitchell said.
From his studio on Sixth Avenue, Webster, who died in March 2019, produced more than 200 black belts, 25 state champions and three nationally ranked competitors. Beyond the martial arts, Webster supported the Native American community and raised $250,000 for programs to help Native American children.
“I think it’s the responsibility of public artists to tell stories and to create an image that shares the heartbeat of a city. I hope this mural, which honors such an awesome heritage and great man, does that for Decatur,” McPheeters said.
The journey to create the first of the Chasing Art Project’s murals began two decades ago when Mitchell started following — or as she calls it, “chasing,” — street art.
“That was the time when street art emerged from graffiti to being bold pieces of art that were being commissioned. Whenever artists I followed would put a new piece up, I would travel to see it. One artist, Dane, doesn’t post where his art is, you have to find it, so I would tell people, ‘I’m going to chase art,’” Mitchell said.
She followed artists around the country, from New York to California to Fort Smith, Arkansas. In that Southern town with a small arts college and a downtown spanning two city blocks, Mitchell saw an example of how murals created by well-known artists could impact an area similar to Decatur.
“When I first started dreaming of outdoor art, I never imagined a Southern town could have a large mural project. Then I watched it bloom in Fort Smith four years ago and saw that this could really happen. The mural project in Fort Smith brings in about $5 million a year to the city,” Mitchell said.
After learning her home city’s One Decatur comprehensive plan included adding murals to downtown, Mitchell’s efforts to launch the Chasing Art Project’s first piece increased. Last year, she began talking with business owners and securing grants and donations.
Hearing of Mitchell’s efforts, the Webster family offered the karate studio to the project.
“The wall was perfect. It is an entrance wall to the city, and I knew the Webster family’s heritage. It was the perfect wall to do a Native American piece on,” Mitchell said.
To create the mural, Mitchell reached out to McPheeters, an artist based in Dallas and Los Angeles.
“The level of artists we are bringing in this first year, so we can drive tourism, is high. People come to them with projects. They don’t bid for art. It’s the equivalent of asking Michael Jordan to try out for a basketball team or John Travolta to read for a part,” Mitchell said.
The mural includes the shape of Alabama in the palm print at the base of the horse, an image of Webster playing an instrument and an installation cutout with the horse’s ears sticking up above the building.
“I’ve been wanting to do an installation cutout for a while. This was the right wall because of where it is and how it greets people driving into the city across the bridge. I wanted her to pop off the wall, and the cutout does that,” said McPheeters, who documented the mural’s progress on his Instagram page @michalemcpheeters.
The project, which took 10 days to complete, cost $10,000, financed through donations. Mitchell hopes to start the next mural project in September. Individuals can donate to the project through the Chamber of Commerce’s community foundation.
Each piece of the Chasing Art Project, Mitchell said, will honor the heritage and culture of Decatur.
“Public art has a responsibility to the community. If it doesn’t inspire the community to want to be better, it’s just paint on a wall. Each piece, I pray, lets us all realize the one thing we have in common is this town. We all want to live in a community we are proud of. I hope the murals create some pride in our community and connect us all,” Mitchell said.
The Chasing Art Project joins the Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation’s Urban Art Initiative program in bringing art to public spaces. Last year, the foundation funded the creation of a mural on the Pineapple’s building on Second Avenue. Former Decatur resident Adam Stephenson designed and complete the piece, which memorializes his sister.
“One of the things that is great about the mural, beyond the aesthetics of it, is that we were able to bring home a native Decatur artist. He told me repeatedly that he never thought he would have the opportunity to work on something like this to his hometown,” said Philip Mann, executive director of external affairs for the Alabama Center for the Arts.
The foundation currently is accepting proposals for permanent art installations, including murals, sculptures and green space projects.
Q-and-A with Mitchell and McPheeters
When did you start creating street art? McPheeters: I grew up in Los Angeles and started doing graffiti as a kid. I got really fast because I was always running from the police. The first mural I painted was in the L.A. County jail. I had gotten arrested so many times for doing graffiti that the judge threw the book at me once I turned 18. I ended up with a Christian sheriff, who wanted to help and got me to do a mural in the jail.
What about street art appeals to you? Mitchell: I think I always have identified with this rebel nature, this non-conformist thought process, that graffiti has. It’s always been so bold and colorful and a little bit naughty. The scale of the art and the uniqueness of the craft blows my mind. I love the ability that everyone has access to it. You don’t have to go to a gallery and don’t have to be rich to be able to enjoy and be part of this art.
You named this piece “Rainbow Dash.” Why? McPheeters: I’m obsessed with the Pegasus. I have a tattoo of it on my arm. When I was looking for electricity here, I got up on the roof and found this My Little Pony, a Pegasus. What are the chances? I was reading about Indians. Some tribes believe, when they pass, they go over a rainbow bridge and all of the animals they met on Earth are dancing for them. The name seemed to fit.
