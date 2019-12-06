One by one, the guests, clad in festive Christmas sweaters and hats, lined up to share their hopes, wishes and dreams with the white-haired, bespectacled man with a jolly laugh.
“This is a big deal for all of us,” Rita Hutcheson-Cobbs said above the din of Christmas carols. “My son Garrett still believes. To him, this is the real deal. This is Santa Claus. We have our family photo with Santa taken here every year.”
For the fifth straight year, members of Morgan County’s special needs community gathered for an annual Christmas party.
Hosted by Decatur Church of Christ, which formed in August when Austinville Church of Christ and Grant Street Church of Christ combined, the Special Needs Christmas Party annually reaches an often overlooked population.
“We love putting on the Christmas party. Unfortunately, it is one of the few events organized for our special needs community, not just at Christmas, but all year,” said David Langston, a church member who helped oversee the party. “I wish people knew what a blessing we receive from being able to do this. We definitely receive much more than we give.”
Approximately 150 guests, ranging from children to senior adults, attended the party on Sunday.
“That Christmas party is huge for the community,” said Skylar Mills, therapeutics coordinator for Decatur Parks and Recreation. “For some, that is the only Christmas event that they get and most of them only see Santa there.”
Along with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, the event included refreshments, crafts and the singing of Christmas carols. Church members also collected items, including billfolds, jewelry, toiletries, socks and gloves, to give to the guests.
“Everybody in the church — the youth, the young children, the women’s groups — wants to participate in this event. There is just so much love and warmth here. We are so thankful to God that we can do this outreach event. This is definitely one of the most fun events all year,” Langston said.
Hutcheson-Cobbs agreed.
“Out of everything on the calendar, this is what Garrett and many of his friends look forward to the most. The church has been such a blessing to us,” Hutcheson-Cobbs said.
Like Decatur Church of Christ, area churches will hold events to reach out to the community and celebrate the holiday season.
• The Westmeade Baptist choir accompanied by a live orchestra will present “A River City Christmas” concert celebrating the birth of Jesus. The concert will begin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free. 2030 Beltline Road S.W.
• Kick off the weekend with Breakfast with Santa at Moulton First United Methodist Church on Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m. 14595 Market St. Free.
• Songs of the season will fill St. John’s Episcopal Church during the annual Advent Lessons and Carols service at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The concert will feature the choirs of St. John’s, the Church of the Good Shepherd in Decatur and Church of the Ascension in Vestavia Hills. A reception will follow. 202 Gordon Drive S.E., Decatur.
• The Jolly String Quartet will perform a free concert of classic Christmas carols at First Baptist in Hartselle, 210 Woodland St. N.W., on Sunday at 6 p.m.
• “Christmas Now & Then,” an annual tradition at Calvary Assembly, 4839 Calvary Blvd., Tanner, will feature popular holiday songs and cartoon characters along with sacred Christmas hymns and the nativity story. Shows are today and Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday and Dec. 14 at 2 and 6 p.m.; Sunday and Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5. Christmasnowandthen.com.
• The 20th annual Bethlehem Walk at Mable Hill Baptist Church in Ardmore will lead visitors on a 20-minute walk-through of Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth. Open today-Sunday and Dec. 13-15, 6:30-9 p.m. Free. 3778 Ready Section Road, Ardmore. Large groups should call ahead for reservations. 256-420-8172.
• Somerville Baptist’s Drive-Thru Christmas will retell the story of Jesus’ birth, life, death and resurrection. Guests will travel through the 10-scene exhibit by wagon. The event reaches more than 3,000 people every year. Open Dec. 11-14, 6-9 pm. Admission is free.
• Emmanuel Baptist Church in Athens will present “The Christmas Story,” an eight-scene live Nativity, Dec. 13-15, 5:30-8:30 p.m. More than 125 members of Emmanuel Baptist Church spent the last six months building sets of Bethlehem, making costumes for Mary, Joseph, the wise men, angels and shepherds and recording the gospel story of Jesus’ birth. Admission is free. 1917 U.S. 72 in Athens.
• For “One Starry Night,” Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Decatur will transform its worship center into Bethlehem. Guests will see, touch, smell and taste what life was like during Jesus’s birth. They will register for the census, try to find a room at the inn and talk with the shepherds. Open Dec. 14, 5-8 p.m., at 1211 Westmead St. S.W. Free.
