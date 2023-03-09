In the Alabama Center for the Arts’ black box theatre, actors dressed in fishnet stockings and garter belts roamed around tables set up on the floor.
Welcome to the Kit Kat Klub of “Cabaret.”
Calhoun Theatre’s staging of the Tony Award-winning musical will open tonight at 7 the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. Other shows will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“This is not a show I grew up with,” said director Lauren Cantrell. “This is a good, old-fashioned book musical and I’ve had a lot of fun working on it. ‘Cabaret’ is a classic and the subject matter is very important.”
Based on the “I Am a Camera” play by John Van Druten and a 1939 semi-autobiographical novel by Christopher Isherwood, the 1966 musical tells the story of the relationship between American writer Clifford Bradshaw and English cabaret performer Sally Bowles on the eve of Hitler’s ascension to power.
Central to the story is the seedy Kit Kat Klub in the heart of Berlin.
“The club serves as a social commentary and metaphor for the debauchery and despair going on in the outside world,” Cantrell said.
Leading the cast is Caleb Baldwin as the Emcee — a role made famous by Joel Grey and Alan Cumming.
“I see the emcee as omniscient. Every time Sally is going through something, the next song the emcee sings has something to do with her story. I feel like he knows what’s going to happen the entire time and that allows him not to be overcome with emotion,” Baldwin said. “In Act II, though, he becomes vulnerable. The emcee is the heart and soul of the club.”
For the role of Sally, Cantrell tapped Carolina Riddle.
“It’s Sally’s world and everyone else is living in it. I feel like she chooses to be blinded by what is going on around her because she doesn’t want to face reality,” Riddle said. “It was a pretty difficult role to take on. Sally is very sassy, very flirty and very confident. It definitely took some time to get into her character.”
Along with Riddle and Baldwin, the cast includes Josh Hill, Phil Parker, Bennett Perez, Sarah Smith, Marcus Patten, Jackson Little, Mannie Galen, Drew Clemons, Christina Johnson, Renee Hall, Paris Battle, Kaiah McKay, Jenna Dozier, Natika Paschal, Ashleigh Vickery and Kim Parker, chair of Calhoun Community College’s fine arts department.
“One thing I like to do is be involved with the students," Parker said. "Being in this musical has been a unique opportunity to spend time with them. Building those relationships are very important for them and also for me."
Transforming the black box theater into “Cabaret” rested with Cantrell and scenic and lighting designer Shea Glenn.
“I’ve done this show three times, but never like this,” Glenn said. “We’ve got this great space and can make it into whatever we want, so we made it into the cabaret,” Glenn said. “Lauren and I are both big into immersive theater and this will be immersive theater.”
The performance floor features a large stage at one end of the theater and a small stage on the other end. In between the stages, the theater department set up round, white tables, where audience members will sit. Each show is limited to 96 people.
“People don’t do shows like this around here that often. I think people should come and see it for the story, the choreography, the talent and the message,” Riddle said.
Tickets cost $18 for general admission and $15 for students and are available at the Calhoun Theatre Facebook page. The production is for mature audiences only.
