The staff of Comic-Con International knew it was coming, but that didn't stop the tears.
In mid-April, San Diego's prized event was called off because of COVID-19. It made sense considering 135,000 attendees jammed into the Convention Center had the potential to be an epic super-spreader event.
"We had to break the news to everybody that we wouldn't have a show," said Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer about when they told employees. "I will be very honest with you, there was some crying."
But, then something happened.
Staff members started working on a plan to move the convention to an online-only format. And it turns out, a lot of movie studios, comic book companies and wacky pop culture groups were enthusiastic about the idea — and willing to work hard to make it happen.
On Wednesday, Comic-Con will kick off its 51st year — re-branded as Comic-Con@Home — online for free. Around 350 panels will be viewable on YouTube with the potential for thousands of fans sitting at home all over the world tuning in.
Comic-Con is tempering expectations of attendance. On one hand, the organization has always complained it doesn't have enough space at the Convention Center and thousands of people trying to attend are always turned away. Now there is, in a sense, no limit on attendance. But, does anyone really want to sit in front of a computer or phone instead of being in the famed Hall H?
"There's nothing more exciting than being in the room," said Heidi MacDonald, editor of The Beat, a comic book news website.
Like a lot of frequent attendees, she lamented missing out on the real thing, even the parts most of us would dread — the excitement of waiting in line for hours with the chance to be there when the next big film is announced to braving the oceans of people who would never have the chance to meet unless at this pop-culture extravaganza.
It is hard to forget last year's convention when Marvel Studios stole the show with announcements of a massive film and TV slate. It was pandemonium when a fourth Thor film was announced and Natalie Portman strutted on stage to lift the mythical hero's hammer to deafening applause among 6,500 fans in Hall H.
However, MacDonald said the online event takes away from the sting of missing out on Comic-Con this year and credited the organization for going all out to try and create something. She also said she wouldn't be shocked if there was a big turnout for the online panels.
"I wouldn't be surprised — especially for the entertainment panels — to see quite a bit of attendance," MacDonald said.
Measuring success of the online Comic-Con may be difficult because it doesn't have the same number of must-see events. At least for now, the biggest names are sitting this year out: Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. with its large DC film division, CW with its massive lineup of DC shows and Star Wars.
At least some of that can be explained by production and release schedules being disrupted by the coronavirus, and DC holding its own online convention in August, DC FanDome. It's part of a slow creep of pop culture entities having their own conventions, such as Star Wars Celebration and Disney's D23 event.
That's not to say there isn't star power at this year's convention. Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves are confirmed for the event. And TV shows with substantial followings seem to be going all out with multiple casts and panels, including "The Walking Dead", "The Boys" and CBS' ever-growing crop of Star Trek shows.
Schedules can also be added to. A week after the convention schedule was announced, the highly anticipated (and often delayed) new X-Men film, "The New Mutants," was added to the Thursday schedule — quickly becoming the most anticipated panel of the entire convention. The film was the last of the Fox era of X-Men films and not considered part of the Marvel film universe, like Captain America and Iron Man.
Comic book fan Michael Coppola, 30, of New Rochelle, New York, said it was always a bucket list item for him to attend San Diego Comic-Con.
Coppola, who also runs a website called Mike Does Movies, plans to tune into the online convention on Saturday for the "Bill & Ted" panel, although he admits he isn't overly excited because some of the bigger names won't be there.
"It is a bummer that Marvel Studios and DC won't be having a panel," he said, "but considering that their production is halted and their release schedules (are) still are up in the air, it isn't a surprise."
Still, Coppola is a veteran of many New York Comic Cons and thinks the SDCC online event might be a welcome break from the long lines and disappointment of not getting into big events.
Logistics for the event are fairly straight-forward: Comic-Con staff will work from home while studios are responsible for setting up their own video equipment. To avoid major glitches, most panels will be pre-recorded.
