Uniting their voices in song, blues, Americana, country, soul and rock artists will honor local war veterans at a concert in downtown Decatur this weekend.
“One of the goals of the Last Honky Tonk Series has been to use music to help the community, basically to use music for a higher purpose,” said Brigitte London, a country musician and founder of the series.
From that mission sprung "Concert of Light: A Night with the Veterans."
The musical series, which debuted four years ago as a benefit for war veterans at the Beacon Theatre in Virginia, will stop at the Princess Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m. and feature 11 up-and-coming and established entertainers.
“It is always an amazing, powerful show filled with honor and respect because there will be a lot of veterans attending,” London said. “And the entertainment is off the charts. There’s something for everyone.”
Along with London, participating artists include Mudbone, Daryl Wayne Dasher, Colleen Lloy, Jill Kinsey, Sean Gasaway, Jarrod Barrier, Evan Walker, Sadie McClendon, Lance Dubroc and Matt Williams. The acoustic performance will feature five musicians on stage at a time performing and sharing the stories behind their songs. Two of the musicians, London said, are veterans.
“The Princess Theatre is honored to host songwriters who work with veterans to give a voice to their important stories and invaluable service through song,” said Melissa Ford Thornton, the theater’s communications director.
Tickets to the show cost $50 for a meet and greet and $25 for general admission. A portion of the proceeds will go to Research and Development Associates’ Military Assistance Program.
Established after World War II, the nonprofit organization provides financial assistance for transportation, meals, utilities and more, and developmental programs focused on mentoring and employment assistance to injured service members and their families.
“Music is the great unifier. No matter what, no matter your religion, no matter your politics, no matter your age, no one wants war,” London said. “Veterans, the men and women who put their lives on the line, are not getting the care they need. People complain about the government all the time, but, at the end of the day, we should all be responsible for caring for our veterans.”
Veterans interested in attending the concert can receive a free ticket by contacting London at info@lasthonkytonk.com. Organizers also encouraged civilians interested in buying a concert ticket for a veteran to contact London.
“I hope people leave the concert with a renewed honor and respect for our veterans, a sense of community, a sense of hope and the fulfillment of enjoying a great show,” London said.
The Princess Theatre scheduled the Concert of Light to coincide with the docking of the LST 325, a World War II transport ship transformed into a traveling museum, at Ingalls Harbor.
“Thousands of people are coming to see this ship. This will give them something to do at night,” said Mary McDonald, director of the Princess Theatre.
When the LST 325 last visited Decatur in 2014, more than 17,800 people toured the ship, which was involved in World War II. The ship gives visitors an inside look at how troops lived and worked. Tours are available 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Tuesday. Admission is $10 for ages 18 and older, $5 for ages 6-17, and free for children 5 and younger, World War II and Korean War veterans and active military service members. Lstmemorial.org.
