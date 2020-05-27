Decatur's Concerts by the River series has been canceled for the month of June because of coronavirus precautions.
The free outdoor concerts, a staple of summers in Decatur, were originally scheduled for Rhodes Ferry Park from May through July 13 and on July 20 and 27 at Founders Park in front of the Old State Bank.
Concerts may still occur in July, depending on the status of the pandemic.
"We look forward to the community joining together in July for great music in a family-friendly environment," the city said today.
