Free outdoor concerts will return to Decatur’s Rhodes Ferry Park and Founders Park this summer for the annual Concerts by the River series. The weekly concerts held from May 4 to July 27 will feature the sounds of big band, rock, jazz, country, oldies, blues and classical music.
The free concerts will take place from May 4 to July 13 at Rhodes Ferry Park and on July 20 and 27 at Founders Park in front of the Old State Bank.
All performances will start at 6 p.m. Bring a picnic or stop by one of the food trucks on site.
The lineup features oldies and gospel group Replay on May 4, pop and rock duo The Beasley Brothers on May 11, the Sophisticated Swingers on May 18, classic rock and country band 347 Band with Taylor McLain on June 1, Southern folk and blues combo Bimini Road on June 8, classic rockers Papa Rox on June 15, Tina Turner tribute artist Dorothy Cole and Friends on June 22, country and rhythm and blues group Ray Sparks Band on June 29, smooth jazz artist Reginald Jackson and Friends on July 6, rhythm and blues and jazz musician Al Keith on July 13, Madison Community Band and Decatur Youth Symphony on July 20 and Elvis Presley tribute artist Michael Dean and Memphis on July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.