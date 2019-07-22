Due to the weather, tonight's Concerts by the River featuring The Sophisticated Swingers will take place at Ingalls Pavilion. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and feature jazz and big band standards. Admission is free.
The final Concerts by the River of the season will be July 29 at Rhodes Ferry Park, weather permitting, with Elvis Presley tribute artist Michael Dean and Memphis.
