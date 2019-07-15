Due to the threat of inclement weather, tonight's Concerts by the River, originally scheduled to take place at the Daikin Amphitheater, has been moved to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion, 701 Market St. NW. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and feature the Madison Community Band and Decatur Youth Symphony.
Concerts by the River moved to Ingalls Pavilion
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
