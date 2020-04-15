Decatur's Concerts by the River series has been postponed for the month of May because of coronavirus precautions, the city said today.
The concerts had been scheduled to begin May 4 with the oldies and gospel group Replay playing at Rhodes Ferry Park.
Decatur Parks and Recreation will continue to share updates on rescheduling performances, the city said in a news release.
The free concerts were originally scheduled for Rhodes Ferry Park from May through July 13 and on July 20 and 27 at Founders Park in front of the Old State Bank.
