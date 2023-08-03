The sound of hammers pounding echoed through the Princess Theatre on Monday — the day Curtain and Lights Theater Company moved into the historic site — as the cast, which also doubles as the crew, constructed the main set piece.
“This is our London Bridge,” director Heather Anderson said. “All of the show is pretty much centered around London Bridge during the Victorian era.”
The curtain will rise on the community theater company’s production of “Oliver!” on Friday at 7 p.m. with additional shows on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
For Anderson, who founded Curtain and Lights in 2011, staging “Oliver!” represents the fulfillment of a dream 12 years in the making.
“I’ve been wanting to do this show since I started Curtain and Lights. The message of the show is very important. It’s all about never giving up in hard situations,” Anderson said. “I also wanted to do it because this show is not done all the time here. It is something different for the audience.”
Based on Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist,” “Oliver!” follows an orphan searching for belonging in 1830s London. After being sold from an English workhouse, he winds up with a band of pickpockets. The musical mixes fun, toe-tapping tunes, such as “Consider Yourself,” with darker themes of poverty and violence.
After 12 years of juggling the duties of casting director, choreographer, set designer and more, Anderson finally felt ready to tackle “Oliver!”
“When I started the theater company, I had a lot of experience as an actor, but not as a casting director. I learned about casting by watching how the directors in England found their Oliver,” Anderson said. “With my experience and the cast I have, now was the right time for us to do the show.”
Leading the cast is 12-year-old Hank Russell of Cullman.
“I was looking for a boy who was old enough to take on the title role and was able to look like he grew up in the workhouse. Along with that, he had to be able to sing and dance and act,” Anderson said. “When Hank came in and hit all the notes for ‘Where is Love,’ I knew that he was my Oliver.”
This marks Russell’s first time preforming on the Princess Theatre stage.
“I’m very excited and a little nervous. I guess it’s OK to be a little nervous, but overall, I’m excited and ready to show the audience how hard we’ve been working,” Russell said.
Russell found out about auditions for “Oliver!” while performing with his homeschool’s theater group.
“I had never heard of ‘Oliver!’ But I thought, sure, let’s give it a try. Before auditions, we watched a few clips of the show to get an idea of what it was about,” Russell said. “What I love about the character of Oliver is that even when times are dark, he tries to look at the bright side and look to the future.”
Along with Russell, the cast includes Karson Robbins as The Artful Dodger, Austin Reeves as Fagin, Anderson as Nancy, Samuel Brown as Bill Sikes, Jim Anderson as Mr. Brownlow, Sherry Perry as Widow Corney, Hank Wallace as Mr. Bumble, Ella Kate Solomon as Bet and Hannah Brown, Eli Wright, Ethan Wright, Brittany Cortez, Kendall Robbins, Farley White, Abigail Brown, Jordan Brown, Elah Brown, Hannah Sanchez, Malikhai Orr, Tiana Minor, Kristin Leslie and Allan Watkins.
To prepare the cast for the show, Anderson held a “Camp Fagin.”
“During camp, we talked about the characters because the story is very far removed from anything we’ve experienced,” Anderson said. “We also went over how to do the proper British accent and the cockney accent. We’ve had a lot of training sessions to make sure we get the dialect spot on.”
For costumes, to be true to the time period of the musical, Anderson ordered costumes from a website that sells historically accurate Victorian Era pieces. She also found costumes on Amazon and at thrift stores.
Anderson’s favorite moment of the show occurs in the second act.
“I love the ‘It’s a Fine Life’ reprise. It is at that moment that the fates of Nancy, Bill and Fagin are set and how their story ends is determined,” Anderson said.
Tickets to the show are $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org.
