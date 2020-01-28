Author Hope Michelle Ayers, a Decatur native currently living in Atlanta and Washington D.C., will discuss her latest book and how growing up in Decatur impacted her writing during an event Feb. 15 at noon at First Missionary Baptist Church, 233 Vine St. N.W.
The Decatur Fellowship of Historic Black Churches organized the conversation with Ayers, whose book, “Gabriel’s Balloon,” was released in November.
“We could not be more proud of Ms. Ayers,” said Daylan Woodall, senior pastor at First Missionary Baptist. “She was cultivated and nurtured in this community and we consider it a blessing that she is returning to share with us.”
Ayers currently works as an attorney and advisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration. The event is free and open to the public.
