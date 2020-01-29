Country music singer-songwriter Chris Knight will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on March 20. Tickets to the 7 p.m. show will go on sale Friday.
The Kentucky native, who has written songs for Randy Travis, Montgomery Gentry, Confederate Railroad and more, released “Almost Daylight,” his latest album and the first one in seven years, last October.
Knight's list of songs include "Highway Junkie" by Randy Travis, "It Ain't Easy Being Me" by John Anderson, "Love at 90 Miles an Hour" by Ty Herndon and "She Couldn't Change Me" by Montgomery Gentry.
For more information, visit princesstheatre.org.
