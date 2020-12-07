LOS ANGELES — Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy "Laverne & Shirley," has died after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.
featured
David Lander, 'Squiggy' on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 73
- The Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur High senior receives full ride scholarship to Yale University
- Slaying suspect 'upset' in police interview; youthful offender status denied
- Decatur Morgan Hospital breaks record on number of COVID patients
- Former Red Raiders chasing state championship
- Decatur Morgan Hospital preparing to administer COVID vaccine
- Decatur City Council divided on new planning manager position's pay
- Decatur-based marketing firm continues growth
- Community Changers: Decatur church looks to revitalize Northwest by opening a day care and building an auditorium and boys' home
- 6 Decatur officers honored for heroism
- First semester final exams canceled for Decatur City Schools
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter to the editor: If election is fraudulent, maybe Earth is flat (13)
- Editorial: It is time to bind country's wounds (5)
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot (3)
- Q&A: Tuberville on hiring staff, election results and socialism (3)
- Alabama certifies election results with record absentee voting (3)
- Attorney general trying to intimidate local officials (3)
- Editorial: State needs Tuberville to be serious, thoughtful (3)
- New council to look at food truck ordinance again (3)
- Biden wins White House, according to projections; vows new direction for divided US (2)
- Decatur High senior receives full ride scholarship to Yale University (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.