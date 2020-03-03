Downtown Decatur will go green on March 14 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with music, children’s games and a pub crawl.
The event, which has become an annual celebration, will kick off at 11 a.m. and end at 9 p.m. Special activities include children’s activities at the Alabama Center for the Arts with a cabbage toss from 2 to 5 p.m., a Little Leprechaun costume contest at 2 p.m., a bagpipe performance at 4 p.m. and a dunking booth featuring Mayor Tab Bowling.
Sites participating in the pub crawl are The RailYard, The Brick Deli, Moe’s, Mellow Mushroom, Josie’s, The Princess Theatre, Simp McGhee’s, B.B. Perrin’s, Cross-Eyed Owl, Steakdown Street and Bank Street Grill. Individuals participating in the pub crawl can pick up a lanyard beginning at 11 a.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts. If you visit all the sites, you can turn your lanyard in at the Alabama Center for the Arts between 9-9:30 p.m. for a chance to win a prize basket.
