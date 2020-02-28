To raise money for new instruments, the Decatur Youth Symphony will hold a faculty concert on Thursday at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ Recital Hall. The concert will feature traditional classical music and world music.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10.
“Every year, our program expands a little, so we always have to buy some new instruments. We also have some instruments that have been with us for 10 years that need replacing,” said Emily Davis, director of the Decatur Youth Symphony.
Created in 1998 as a way to teach the violin to all third-grade students in Decatur City Schools, the Decatur Youth Symphony has expanded to include other string instruments and drum circles. More than 300 musicians participate in one of the symphony’s performing groups. And, along with Decatur City Schools, the now second grade violin program was introduced to five Lawrence County Schools.
Thursday’s performance will feature Davis, Jacob Frank, Jessica Clark, John Cooper, Blake Ferguson and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.