Hundreds of the area's youngest musicians will perform holiday tunes during the Decatur Youth Symphony's Winter Concert on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Austin Junior High School.
The concert will feature all of the Decatur Youth Symphony orchestras and the World Percussion Ensemble. Kaitlyn McLaughlin will serve as the concertmaster.
Admission is free.
