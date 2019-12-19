As dusk settles over north Alabama, doors guarded by life-size nutcracker soldiers, wreaths adorned with china, sculptures of angels and cardinals, arrangements of limes, cranberries, oranges and pineapples and inflatable snowmen and Santa Clauses transform homes into winter wonderlands.
In Decatur’s historic districts — must-see neighborhoods for holiday decor — a line of cars slowly rolls down the streets, frequently stopping to examine door decorations and lighting displays.
“The reason I do it is because of the people,” said Brenda Henson, who earned one of Old Decatur’s top platinum awards. “One lady used to ride through the neighborhood with her mother. Now that her mother is unable to get out, she videos the decorations and takes it home so her mother can see it. That makes all of the decorating worthwhile.”
Amy Ratliff, who spent the days before and after Thanksgiving arranging 291 lemons on swags of greenery and wreaths, agreed.
“You may not want to put out 291 lemons, but maybe it will bring a smile to someone’s face. That’s the joy in it. My daughter, Reynolds, is 11. She’ll walk through the living room and go, ‘Mom, there are five cars outside looking at the decorations.’ It is fun to give this gift to the community,” said Ratliff, who won first place in overall excellence in the Albany district.
This marks the third time in four years the Ratliff family, Jason, Amy and Reynolds, won the neighborhood’s top award — despite using 291 lemons.
“I feel like I didn’t do as much as I typically do or want to do this year,” Amy Ratliff said. “I think, thankfully, the snow must have helped, and it did make for a magical judging night.”
The judging of the decorations took place on Dec. 10, when a dusting of snow fell across north Alabama.
For their Victorian home on Grant Street Southeast, the Ratliffs hung wreaths in the windows and garland from the porch’s railing.
At Henson’s Old Decatur home on Lafayette Street Northeast, angels covered in copper glitter adorn the front porch along with live wreaths, ribbons and ornaments.
“I really don’t have a formalized plan when I start decorating,” Henson said. “I knew I wanted to something kind of flat on the front of the house and I knew I needed about 10 of whatever it was. I saw the angels I am using at Hobby Lobby. They were green, but I covered them in copper glitter. There were only three at our Hobby Lobby, so I sent my husband all over the state looking for more.”
Other homes receiving platinum awards in Old Decatur were the Justin Hall and Dustin Bowman home on Cherry Street Northeast, which featured pieces of blue and white china and a sleigh, and the Tommy and Bonnie Black home on Oak Street Northeast, adorned with pine cones, gold balls and cardinal figurines.
While nature-themed designs dominate the historic districts, some homes feature whimsical and unconventional decorations with “Welcome to Who-ville” signs, Chinese lanterns, oversized peppermint candies and trees lit in reds, greens, pinks and blues.
For displays choreographed to music, visit 3556 Barkley Bridge Road in Hartselle, which features 20,000 strands of lights on the home of Tim and Heather Peebles and music ranging from “Star Wars” to “Winter Wonderland” to “Amazing Grace.” The lights will be on Sunday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.
In Decatur, stop by Harrison Street Southeast, where Thomas Terry’s 30,000 strands of light twinkle to the Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee fight songs, holiday classics, hits from “Frozen,” “What Does the Fox Say” and more. On Danville Road, more than 40,000 lights adorn the Metcalf home across the street from Austin Junior High School, and on Constitution Drive in Southwest Decatur, thousands of strands of lights cover the Allison house.
For more choreographed light displays, drive out to Somerville to the Greene home on Alabama 67 across from Somerville Baptist Church’s east campus.
Other can’t-miss displays line Moulton and Coffey streets in Moulton, where flashing lights, inflatables and Christmas music spans three blocks. Expect to see a Ferris wheel, see-saw, Santa piloting an airplane and helicopter and a larger-than-life Scooby Doo, Mickey Mouse, Big Al and Frosty.
For cheap, festive holiday fun, check out these award-winning homes in Old Decatur and Albany.
Old Decatur
• Platinum: 213 Cherry St. N.E., 305 Lafayette St. N.E., 419 Oak St. N.E.
• Gold: 510 Canal St. N.E., 417 Oak St. N.E., 120 Cherry St. N.E., 215 Lafayette St. N.E., 511 Line St. N.E.
• Silver: 108 Cherry St. N.E., 610 Ferry St. N.E., 505 Canal St. N.E., 504 Line St. N.E., 417 Line St. N.E.
• Bronze: 314 Church St. N.E., 915 Line St. N.E., 202 Church St. N.E., 702 Line St. N.E., 206 Canal St. N.E.
Albany awards
• Door Decoration: 1005 Sherman St. S.E., first; 623 Jackson St. S.E., second; 647 Grant St. S.E., third; honorable mention to 502 Eighth Ave. S.E., and 804 Jackson St. S.E.
• Christmas with a Twist: 408 Fourth Ave. S.E., first; 625 Sherman St. S.E., second; 1008 Gordon Drive S.E., third; honorable mention to 1034 Jackson St. S.E., and 626 Johnston St. S.E.
• Wonderland: 425 Sherman St. S.E., first; 623 Sherman St. S.E., second; 422 Jackson St. S.E., third; and honorable mention to 627 Johnston St. S.E., and 803 Johnston St. S.E.
• Overall Excellence: 805 Grant St. S.E., first; 626 Sherman St., second; 643 Johnston St. S.E., third; honorable mention to 651 Moulton St. S.E., and 630 Grant St. S.E.
• Traditional: 824 Sherman St. S.E., first; 445 Jackson St. S.E., second; 1050 Jackson St. S.E., third; honorable mention to 1006 Sherman St. S.E., and 838 Grant St. S.E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.